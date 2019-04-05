RCB vs KKR, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online: RCB off to good start with Kohli, Parthiv

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Online: Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Friday. Although just four games into the season, RCB’s chances of going through to the playoffs has taken a hit already as they have started with four defeats on the trot. A misfiring batting lineup and some extraordinarily slack fielding have been some of the reasons behind their doom and gloom.

KKR on the other hand have ridden on the purple patch that their batsmen find themselves in, Andre Russell in particular. Apart from the big Jamaican all-rounder, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa have been in good touch while openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine have got them to quick starts just the way they are expected to.

IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.