RCB vs KKR, IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score Online: RCB off to good start with Kohli, Parthiv

IPL 2019 Live Match Score, RCB vs KKR Live Cricket Match Score Online: Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Kolkata Knight Riders at home on Friday. Although just four games into the season, RCB’s chances of going through to the playoffs has taken a hit already as they have started with four defeats on the trot. A misfiring batting lineup and some extraordinarily slack fielding have been some of the reasons behind their doom and gloom.
KKR on the other hand have ridden on the purple patch that their batsmen find themselves in, Andre Russell in particular. Apart from the big Jamaican all-rounder, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa have been in good touch while openers Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine have got them to quick starts just the way they are expected to.
IPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD and the live Streaming of the today IPL match will be available on Hotstar.
The powerplay overs end
RCB are 53/0. Always a good sign for the batting team if they manage to cross 50 without losing a wicket in the powerplay but in RCB's case, you never know when they might implode.
Four overs gone
Kohli hits three fours in the fourth over to take RCB closer to the 50-run mark. These two batsmen haven't really jumped and twisted around but played some conventional shots and yet, RCB are off to a very quick start indeed.
A good start
28/0 after 3 overs. It has been a good start from Kohli and Parthiv. Sunil Narine was welcomed to the game with a four from Parthiv.
13 runs off the first over
Now that is the kind of start RCB would have wanted. Parthiv got off the mark with a four, takes a single and then two sumptuous cover drives from Virat Kohli.
TEAMS!
KKR: Lynn, Uthappa, Narine, Rana, Karthik, Gill, Russell, Chawla, Kuldeep, Krishna, Ferguson.
RCB: Kohli, Parthiv, De Villiers, Stoinis, Ali, Nath, Negi, Saini, Southee, Chahal, Siraj
The teams
RCB have replaced Shimron Hetmyer with Tim Southee and Pawan Negi comes in for Umesh Yadav. For KKR, Sunil Narine returns and Nikhil Naik is out.
KKR win the toss, choose to bowl first
Kohli: "The key is not to be desperate, but to enjoy the process. The most important thing is to understand what we've done wrong, and play fearless cricket. When you play for so long, you need to step up and perform for your team. It's important to understand what went wrong."
Karthik: "We've had a five-day break. We've regrouped after the game against Delhi. "
Hello and welcome!
Condolences, if you are an RCB fan, for all that you have been through thus far. RCB's trajectory this season has thus far been similar to that of a tree branch falling from a cliff into the raging waters below. They can arrest that fall any time they want considering the kind of names they have in their squad, but they haven't shown any ability to do so as a team. Ah, the vagaries of sport, you can have a team full of superstars and still be hopelessly defenceless against the opposition.