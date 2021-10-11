scorecardresearch
RCB vs KKR Eliminator, IPL 2021 Live Score: Will KKR turn Kohli’s title dream into a nightmare?

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Eliminator Live Score: Kohli's RCB faces Morgan's KKR in IPL Eliminator

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: October 11, 2021 6:56:44 pm
RCB VS KKR, IPL 2021 Eliminator

It would be a battle between two evenly-poised teams, a test of Virat Kohli’s tactical acumen against the cool demeanour of Eoin Morgan, when Royal Challengers Bangalore clash with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Eliminator on Monday. RCB will be brimming with confidence after securing a thrilling win over Delhi Capitals with a last-ball six in their final league match, finishing third in the standings with 18 points from 14 matches. KKR, on the other hand, scripted a terrific turnaround, finishing fourth with 14 points after winning five of seven games in the UAE leg following a lacklustre performance in the first phase.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep, AB de Villiers

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert

Live Blog

RCB vs KKR Eliminator, IPL 2021 Live Score:

18:56 (IST)11 Oct 2021
Captains look ready
18:34 (IST)11 Oct 2021
Head to head

In the 28 matches played by the two sides, RCB have won 13 while KKR have left the field as victors 15 times.

18:26 (IST)11 Oct 2021
Will ABD fire again?
18:25 (IST)11 Oct 2021
Throwback
18:23 (IST)11 Oct 2021
Will Gill send a chill down RCB's spine?
18:20 (IST)11 Oct 2021
Siraj on verge of 50
18:16 (IST)11 Oct 2021
Likely squads:

RCB (likely): 1 Virat Kohli (capt), 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 KS Bharat (wk), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 AB de Villiers, 6 Dan Christian, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 George Garton, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.

KKR (likely): 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Venkatesh Iyer, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Nitish Rana, 5 Eoin Morgan (capt), 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Andre Russell, 8 Sunil Narine, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Shivam Mavi, 11 Varun Chakravarthy.

Read more: RCB vs KKR team prediction

18:11 (IST)11 Oct 2021
Stat attack:

This will be the first instance of RCB playing KKR in IPL knockouts/playoffs.

Narine has played nine playoff matches and has struggled at the business end of the tournament. He's picked just four wickets and has an average of 8.60 with the bat in hand.

18:10 (IST)11 Oct 2021
Hello and Welcome

Welcome to the live commentary of the eliminator match pitting Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore against Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah. No second chances here tonight as this is a do or die situation for RCB and KKR. The winner of this match will go on to enter Qualifier 2 where they will have to play against the losing team of Qualifier 1, Delhi Capitals. The winner of that match will go to the final to face Chennai Super Kings. 

RCB captain Virat Kohli in action (IPL)

On the face of it, this is an IPL Eliminator, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah. But from RCB captain Virat Kohli’s perspective, this game probably presents a bigger picture. Kohli will step down from IPL captaincy at the end of this year’s tournament, and Monday’s game could well be his last as the Bangalore-based franchise’s skipper, after nine years in charge. The decision announced during the middle of the tournament eases some of the pressure on captain Kohli, for it takes away the debaters’ privilege to demand his removal, if he fails again to win the title. Still, another trophy-less season would see critics sharpen their knives, pointing towards an empty cabinet. (READ MORE)

