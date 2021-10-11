RCB vs KKR Eliminator, IPL 2021 Live Score: Will KKR turn Kohli’s title dream into a nightmare?

It would be a battle between two evenly-poised teams, a test of Virat Kohli’s tactical acumen against the cool demeanour of Eoin Morgan, when Royal Challengers Bangalore clash with Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL Eliminator on Monday. RCB will be brimming with confidence after securing a thrilling win over Delhi Capitals with a last-ball six in their final league match, finishing third in the standings with 18 points from 14 matches. KKR, on the other hand, scripted a terrific turnaround, finishing fourth with 14 points after winning five of seven games in the UAE leg following a lacklustre performance in the first phase.
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (C), Navdeep Saini, Glenn Maxwell, Dan Christian, Rajat Patidar, Dushmantha Chameera, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Azharuddeen, Sachin Baby, Wanindu Hasaranga, George Garton, Yuzvendra Chahal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Kyle Jamieson, Suyash Prabhudessai, KS Bharat, Tim David, Akash Deep, AB de Villiers
Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Karun Nair, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathy, Shubman Gill, Harbhajan Singh, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pawan Negi, M Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Dube, Tim Southee, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russel, Ben Cutting, Shakib Al Hasan, Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Sheldon Jackson, Tim Seifert
In the 28 matches played by the two sides, RCB have won 13 while KKR have left the field as victors 15 times.
RCB (likely): 1 Virat Kohli (capt), 2 Devdutt Padikkal, 3 KS Bharat (wk), 4 Glenn Maxwell, 5 AB de Villiers, 6 Dan Christian, 7 Shahbaz Ahmed, 8 George Garton, 9 Harshal Patel, 10 Mohammed Siraj, 11 Yuzvendra Chahal.
KKR (likely): 1 Shubman Gill, 2 Venkatesh Iyer, 3 Rahul Tripathi, 4 Nitish Rana, 5 Eoin Morgan (capt), 6 Dinesh Karthik (wk), 7 Andre Russell, 8 Sunil Narine, 9 Lockie Ferguson, 10 Shivam Mavi, 11 Varun Chakravarthy.
This will be the first instance of RCB playing KKR in IPL knockouts/playoffs.
Narine has played nine playoff matches and has struggled at the business end of the tournament. He's picked just four wickets and has an average of 8.60 with the bat in hand.
Welcome to the live commentary of the eliminator match pitting Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore against Eoin Morgan's Kolkata Knight Riders in Sharjah. No second chances here tonight as this is a do or die situation for RCB and KKR. The winner of this match will go on to enter Qualifier 2 where they will have to play against the losing team of Qualifier 1, Delhi Capitals. The winner of that match will go to the final to face Chennai Super Kings.