RCB vs KKR, DC vs PBKS: Kohli’s AB fanboy-face; gloss of the toss & Pant’s quiet commiserations for Rabada

When Rishabh Pant ran out of chatter

Speechless

Kagiso Rabada’s 11th over began with a straight six by Mayank Agarwal and then some more disrespect as the next ball — banged in short, was dispatched for another six. It prompted a series of mutters by Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant. What advice could you possibly give Kagiso Rabada – one of the best bowlers in the world – that could stop this Quentin Tarantino-themed massacre by Mayank Agarwal’s bat? Back in the dugout, Ricky Ponting and Mohd Kaif were poring through a notebook like it would decipher why Rabada was being manhandled. The South Africian meanwhile, continued to walk down to his bowling position, staring at the ground. It refused to swallow him up.

The fourth ball of the over arrived – once again a short one. Agarwal pulled yet again and the cameras panned to Pant right after the ball had cleared the boundary. The muttering had stopped and all that remained was a blank look directed to the retreating figure of his bowler.

– Shashank Nair

Watching Kohli watch AB

Wonderment

En route to reeling out one of the most thrilling knocks in this edition of the IPL yet, AB de Villiers inspired just one emotion among the audience: wonderment. Most of his knocks do instigate a fair amount of wonder, and the different degrees of it—wonder, wonderment, wondrous—captured best by Virat Kohli, who seemed like a kid watching a circus for the first time, unable to fathom the strokes de Villiers was unfurling one after the other. He jumped out of his seat when he smacked Harbhajan Singh for a thunderous six over long-off. He closed his ​eyes in disbelief when he late-cut an Andre Russell full-toss from almost middle stump, arching his body and taking the bottom hand off it. Before that, he had rubbed his eyes when de Villiers bludgeoned Varun Chakravarthy straight down the ground. Kohli was left stroking his chin when he executed a murderous square drive off Russell. Equally gobsmacked were most of his teammates in the dugout.

– Sandip G

Kohli’s heads & tales

Surprise

As usual, Virat Kohli was a department store of emotions during a cricket match. Surprise stood out.

For a change, the RCB captain won the toss. Toss-luck hasn’t been kind to Kohli of late and the positive ‘rub of the coin-flip’ came as a pleasant surprise. “Yeah, winning a toss and that too against Morgan. 7-1 now,” he told Star Sports’ toss presenter Lisa Sthalekar. Also, Kohli was referring to the India versus England limited-overs series that preceded the IPL. Actually, the toss head-to-head between Kohli and Morgan in that series, T20Is and ODIs included, stood at 5-1. In the last two ODIs, when Jos Buttler captained England, he, too, had a toss upper hand over his Indian counterpart.

– Shamik Chakrabarty