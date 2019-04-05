RCB vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Match 17 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore strive to get on the board

IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore is one side which has always boasted of a strong batting side and yet achieving nothing in this smash-and-grab nature of T20 League. This season, however, even that ‘pro’ has gone amiss for them resulting in four straight defeats. Although, their concerns are not just with the bat – picking very few wickets and letting go of pivotal chances in the field.

They will be up against a slightly physically refreshed but an emotionally fragile KKR side who were on the losing side of the Super Over against Delhi Capitals at Kotla. Andre Russell has begun strongly and there has been impact by Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik and Kuldeep Yadav as well. Their reason for concern, however, is the opening pairing.