RCB vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Match 17 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore strive to get on the boardhttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/rcb-vs-kkr-buildup-ipl-2019-live-updates-5660114/
RCB vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Match 17 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore strive to get on the board
IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore host Kolkata Knight Riders at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.
IPL 2019, RCB vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore is one side which has always boasted of a strong batting side and yet achieving nothing in this smash-and-grab nature of T20 League. This season, however, even that ‘pro’ has gone amiss for them resulting in four straight defeats. Although, their concerns are not just with the bat – picking very few wickets and letting go of pivotal chances in the field.
They will be up against a slightly physically refreshed but an emotionally fragile KKR side who were on the losing side of the Super Over against Delhi Capitals at Kotla. Andre Russell has begun strongly and there has been impact by Nitish Rana, Robin Uthappa, Dinesh Karthik and Kuldeep Yadav as well. Their reason for concern, however, is the opening pairing.
Live Blog
IPL 2019 Match 17, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Updates:
Last night in the IPL
Delhi Capitals suffered a second straight defeat and as many from three games at home. They were a sorry picture with the bat and had it not been for a late lapse in concentration from SRH, the scoreline would have been far more convincing. [More]
RCB vs KKR
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders tonight at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. A must-win game for RCB or they'd be staring at an early exit from the competition. KKR have enjoyed a few days off and are on the move once again.
Squads:
Kolkata Knight Riders (From): Nikhil Naik, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Sandeep Warrier, Harry Gurney, Yarra Prithviraj, KC Cariappa
Royal Challengers Bangalore (From): Virat Kohli(c), Parthiv Patel, AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath(w), Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Nathan Coulter-Nile
Last night in the IPL
Delhi Capitals suffered a second straight defeat and as many from three games at home. They were a sorry picture with the bat and had it not been for a late lapse in concentration from SRH, the scoreline would have been far more convincing. [More]
RCB vs KKR
Hello and Good Afternoon! Welcome to our live coverage of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders tonight at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. A must-win game for RCB or they'd be staring at an early exit from the competition. KKR have enjoyed a few days off and are on the move once again.