RCB vs DC: Virat Kohli rues dropped catches after 59-run thrashing

Virat Kohli himself had dropped KL Rahul twice in RCB's loss to Kings XI Punjab earlier in the tournament.. ( File)

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli says dropping the sitters has hurt his team, which endured a 59-run drubbing at the hands of Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis was dropped on 30 by Yuzvendra Chahal, after which he went on to score a 26-ball 53 and power the Capitals to 196 for four at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Kohli himself had dropped KL Rahul twice in RCB’s loss to Kings XI Punjab earlier in the tournament.

“Those important chances in between, we need to grab when the opportunity comes our way. It is not like we are dropping half chances, we are dropping sitters and those things hurt you,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

“We got into the game after the first six and then Stoinis batted really well in the end, we gave him a life, he took the game away from us,” he added.

Delhi were off to a flying start with openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan adding 68 runs. The RCB bowlers were able to pull things back, picking up quick wickets before slipping again.

Read | IPL 2020: Inside Dubai’s ‘ring of fire’, there are no safe hands

“I think they got off to a great start in the first six then we pulled it back in the next eight overs and the last phase again got away from us,” Kohli said.

RCB have won three of their five matches. However, both their losses have come while chasing big targets.

“I think it is about rectifying those small mistakes. The conversation around chasing is always to have a big partnership, with the dew setting in had we kept 7-8 wickets at the end of 10 overs, the game would have been on,” Kohli said.

Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 19 between the RCB and the Delhi Capitals held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 5th October 2020. (BCCI/IPL) Yuzvendra Chahal of Royal Challengers Bangalore during match 19 between the RCB and the Delhi Capitals held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai in the United Arab Emirates on the 5th October 2020. (BCCI/IPL)

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer was delighted with his team’s all-round performance.

“Our strategy was to be fearless and play with full freedom. We have got good youngsters in our side, so we just need to go out and execute our talent and skills. I am very happy with the way things are going so far, and we need to keep up the momentum,” Iyer said.

“It is important for us to get a good recovery. It isn’t easy going back into the bio bubble, so we try to spend time with each other and that is working really well for us,” he added.

Axer Patel (2/18), who came in to the side in place of the injured Amit Mishra, played a vital role in his side’s victory and was adjudged the Man of the Match.

“I knew it was stopping on the wicket. I knew I would bowl in the Powerplay and I had practised for it as well. I executed my plans really well.

“My plan after speaking to batsmen was that since the wicket was slow, I wanted to bowl at the stumps and vary the pace.

“In the Powerplay I was in a mood to defend at first, but when the third ball spun I changed gears and got into an attack mode,” he said.

De Villiers blames loss against DC to poor execution of skills

Just like his skipper Virat Kohli, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s star batsman AB de Villiers too feels poor execution of skills let the team down against Delhi Capitals, resulting in a 59-run drubbing in their last IPL match here.

De Villiers was of the view that RCB came second best to DC in all departments of the game on Monday night.

Opting to bowl, RCB bowlers had an ordinary outing and were also not helped by butterfingered fielders, allowing DC to score an imposing 196 for 4. Later while clashing, RCB batsmen failed to rise to the occasion and were restricted to 137 for 9.

“196 was definitely over par. You got to give credit to them (DC), they started very well in the first 6 but we did well to pull it back. I felt we were very slow to adapt with, our defensive bowling. It was one of those wickets where we needed to utilise the conditions and we gave away 20 over par,” de Villiers said.

All-rounder Marcus Stoinis was dropped on 3

AB de Villiers during the post-match press conference on Monday night. (BCCI/IPL) AB de Villiers during the post-match press conference on Monday night. (BCCI/IPL)

0 by Yuzvendra Chahal, after which he went on to score a 26-ball 53 for DC.

“It’s a combination of a few things. First of all they batted really well, so credit to them. We had an opportunity to put pressure on them but unfortunately we just didn’t execute very well. Its one of those days we didn’t get our skills absolutely right,” the South African star said.

“We dropped a catch in the field, little bit of slackness in the field as well, couple of fumbles which cost us ultimately 20-30 runs. But then again we didn’t bat well at all. Just a bad day at the office I would say.”

De Villiers also backed Kohli’s decision to bat first, saying they expected dew to play a role in the second half of the match but it didn’t.

“The last game Chennai won chasing. It wasn’t as dewy tonight but we were expecting the ball to get wet in the second innings which would have made things little difficult for the Delhi bowlers.

“We thought dew might come and make it tricky for them to control the run chase and that was reason to chase,” he said.

After struggling for the last 12 seasons, DC is finally looking like title-winning side this year and experienced off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin attributes the success so far to team effort.

With four wins from five matches, DC is currently leading the IPL standings with eight points.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.