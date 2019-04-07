RCB vs DC, RR vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Bangalore look for first win against Capitalshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/rcb-vs-dc-rr-vs-kkr-build-up-live-updates-5663181/
RCB vs DC, RR vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Bangalore look for first win against Capitals
IPL 2019, RCB vs DC, RR vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match Live Updates: RCB, who are still looking for their first win of the season, host Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match will start at 4.00 PM.
IPL 2019, RCB vs DC, RR vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: After a splendid Andre Russell show on late Friday night, the action was dominated by the bowlers on Day 14 of the 12th season of Indian Premier League. While Harbhajan Singh was clinical, Alzarri Joseph made most out of the opportunity as he registered the best IPL bowling figures on his debut. Today the action moves back to Bangalore as RCB, who are still looking for their first win of the season, host Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match will start at 4.00 PM.
In the second encounter of the day, seventh-placed Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders. With Andre Russell being in supreme form and others batters chipping in as well, it would be interesting to see how Rajasthan ploy to stop the destructible KKR batting lineup.
Live Blog
RCB vs DC, RR vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates:
INTERESTING: Kohli tumbles
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli became the leading run scorer in Indian Premier League on Friday, surpassing Suresh Raina. But on the same day, RCB's defeat against KKR saw Kohli rise to the top in the list of players with most defeats in IPL. READ
RCB vs DC: PREVIEW
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals have both been on the wrong side of some extraordinary results this season. Delhi in their previous match were done by a pitch that left coach Ricky Ponting fuming and Jonny Bairstow’s world-beating form while RCB sensationally crumbled to a five-wicket loss defending a target of 206 against Kolkata Knight Riders. [READ MORE...]
** STAY TUNED FOR MATCH RELATED UPDATES
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Despite having some big names in the squad, the Virat Kohli-led side are yet to make a mark in the ongoing season. The team are placed at the bottom of the table with four defeats in the same number of matches. In the second encounter of the day, a struggling Rajasthan side will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. KKR all-rounder Andre Russell, who is in supreme form, is the player to watch out for as he has the potential to single-handedly turn the match around.
PROBABLE XI:
RCB: Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal
INTERESTING: Kohli tumbles
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli became the leading run scorer in Indian Premier League on Friday, surpassing Suresh Raina. But on the same day, RCB's defeat against KKR saw Kohli rise to the top in the list of players with most defeats in IPL. READ
RCB vs DC: PREVIEW
Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals have both been on the wrong side of some extraordinary results this season. Delhi in their previous match were done by a pitch that left coach Ricky Ponting fuming and Jonny Bairstow’s world-beating form while RCB sensationally crumbled to a five-wicket loss defending a target of 206 against Kolkata Knight Riders. [READ MORE...]
** STAY TUNED FOR MATCH RELATED UPDATES
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the Indian Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals. Despite having some big names in the squad, the Virat Kohli-led side are yet to make a mark in the ongoing season. The team are placed at the bottom of the table with four defeats in the same number of matches. In the second encounter of the day, a struggling Rajasthan side will take on Kolkata Knight Riders at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. KKR all-rounder Andre Russell, who is in supreme form, is the player to watch out for as he has the potential to single-handedly turn the match around.