RCB vs DC, RR vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Live Updates: Bangalore look for first win against Capitals

IPL 2019, RCB vs DC, RR vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: After a splendid Andre Russell show on late Friday night, the action was dominated by the bowlers on Day 14 of the 12th season of Indian Premier League. While Harbhajan Singh was clinical, Alzarri Joseph made most out of the opportunity as he registered the best IPL bowling figures on his debut. Today the action moves back to Bangalore as RCB, who are still looking for their first win of the season, host Delhi Capitals at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. The match will start at 4.00 PM.

In the second encounter of the day, seventh-placed Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Kolkata Knight Riders. With Andre Russell being in supreme form and others batters chipping in as well, it would be interesting to see how Rajasthan ploy to stop the destructible KKR batting lineup.