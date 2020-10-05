RCB vs DC Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Kohli eyeing record

IPL 2020, RCB vs DC LIVE (Source: AP)

IPL 2020, RCB vs DC Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals take on each other in Match 19 of Indian Premier League 2020 on Monday. While Iyer has shown great form in his team’s four matches, Kohli finally got his act together in RCB’s last game against Rajasthan Royals, striking a fluent half-century.

While Shaw has so far looked quite in control at the top of the order for DC, Shikhar Dhawan’s form would be a cause of concern for Iyer. But on the brighter side, Delhi seem to have finally got Rishabh Pant back in form as he dusted off his rustiness with a quick-fire 17-ball 38 against KKR.

RCB, on the other hand, have been served well by the young Devdutt Padikkal at the top. The left-hander, considered the next big thing in Indian cricket, is fourth in the run-scorers’ tally with 174 from four games, including three fifties. And if Aaron Finch too gets going, it would be difficult for any side to stop the marauding Bangalore openers.

SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.