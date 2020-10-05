IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs DC Live Cricket Score Online: RCB win toss, elect to bowl first

IPL 2020, RCB vs DC Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be vying for the top spot when they will take on the second-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Stadium on Monday.
After losing their second match of the campaign against Kings XI Punjab, RCB bounced back in style and registered back-to-back wins against MI and RR with the help of their captain Virat Kohli. DC, on the other hand, have won three matches so far just like their opponents and will look to maintain the momentum after their win against KKR. Stay tuned for Live Updates!
RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal
DC: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje
RCB win the toss and elect to bowl first.
The average first innings score on this ground is 177. Record of chasing teams: Won – 0, Lost – 5, Tied – 2. Fast bowlers will get some early assistance while spinners will come into play early on.
DC Predicted Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin/Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel
Kohli, who is the leading IPL run-scorer with 5,502 runs in 181 games, has a chance to make history against the Delhi Capitals on Monday. Kohli is 10 runs from away completing 9,000 runs in T20s. If he manages to get those 10 runs on Monday, then he would become the first Indian player and seventh overall to reach the landmark.
Kohli is also on the verge of becoming only the 6th player to hit 200 or more sixes in IPL. He is currently at the no. 6 position in the list of most-sixes hitters in the tournament with 192 sixes to his name.
Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Both the teams vye for the number one position, so we can expect a cracking contest in Dubai tonight. Stay tuned for all the updates from the contest!