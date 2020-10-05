RCB vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Cricket Streaming: When and where to watch Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals?

RCB vs DC, IPL 2020 Live Streaming: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals. (Source: IPL)

IPL 2020, RCB vs DC Live Cricket Streaming: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will lock horns with Delhi Capitals (DC) on Monday in a battle to climb to the top of the table.

Both RCB and DC have won three matches out of four IPL 2020 encounters and have their captains — Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer — in fine form. Kohli scored an unbeaten 72 in a win against Rajasthan Royals on Saturday, while Iyer scored an unbeaten 88 against Kolkata Knight Riders on the very same day. RCB is unlikely to make any changes to their winning combination, but DC might considering the bigger boundaries in Dubai.

When will RCB vs DC take place?

RCB vs DC is on Monday, October 5, 2020.

When will RCB vs DC begin?

RCB vs DC will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7:00 PM.

Where is RCB vs DC being held?

RCB vs DC will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, Dubai.

Which channel will broadcast RCB vs DC?

RCB vs DC will be telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports Select, and on other regional channels of Star Sports.

Where to watch the live streaming of RCB vs DC?

The live streaming of RCB vs DC will be available on Hotstar, Jio TV and Airtel TV. You can also catch live commentary from the match here at indianexpress.com.

SQUADS

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel, Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (c), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer, Kagiso Rabada, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Daniel Sams, Mohit Sharma, Anrich Nortje, Alex Carey (wk), Avesh Khan, Tushar Deshpande, Harshal Patel, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav.

