RCB vs CSK, RR vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2020 Live Updates: Choose captain, vice-captain

IPL 2020 RCB vs CSK, RR vs MI Live: MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli will face each other. (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK, RR vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) square off against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 44 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

RCB, who have won 7 out of 10 matches, currently are among the top three in the points table. The Virat Kohli-led side are in a good run of form and come into this game on the back of a resounding win against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). On the other hand, CSK have just won three matches in season 13 and are on the eighth position in the standings. This will be CSK’s first game since their ten-wicket defeat at the hands of Mumbai Indians (MI).

In the second match of the day, Rajasthan Royals (RR) will look to return to winning ways when they take on Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. Having secured 7 wins from 10 matches, MI are currently sitting at the top of the points table. While their regular skipper Rohit Sharma did not feature in their last game, they, under Kieron Pollard’s leadership, went on to seal a comprehensive win against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

On the other hand, RR, are on the seventh spot in the standings having secured 4 wins from their 11 games.