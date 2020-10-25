IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK and RR vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: When and where to watch?

IPL 2020 Live Streaming: Bangalore vs Chennai, Rajasthan vs Mumbai. (Source: File)

IPL 2020 RCB vs CSK, RR vs MI Live Cricket Score Streaming Online: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign on a doubleheader Sunday.

The Virat Kohli-led side have been in tremendous form, winning seven out of their ten matches and occupying one of the top three spots on the points table. On the other hand, MS Dhoni’s CSK are sitting bottom of the table with just three wins. Earlier, RCB had got the better of CSK by 37 runs. Meanwhile, table-toppers MI will be aiming for their eighth win of the campaign against a struggling RR who are seventh on the table. In the two teams’ previous encounter, the Rohit Sharma-led unit got the better of Steve Smith’s side by 57 runs.

What time will the IPL 2020 matches between RCB vs CSK and RR vs MI begin?

The IPL 2020 matches between RCB vs CSK and RR vs MI are scheduled to take place at 3:30 PM IST and 7:30 PM IST respectively on Sunday.

Where will the IPL 2020 matches between RCB vs CSK and RR vs MI take place?

The IPL 2020 matches between RCB vs CSK and RR vs MI will take place at the Dubai International Stadium and the Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi respectively.

How to watch live IPL 2020 matches between RCB vs CSK and RR vs MI?

The IPL 2020 matches between RCB vs CSK and RR vs MI will be telecast live on Star Sports channels like Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports 3 HD.

How to watch IPL 2020 matches between RCB vs CSK and RR vs MI match online?

The online live streaming of the IPL 2020 matches between RCB vs CSK and RR vs MI will be available on Hotstar. You can catch the live updates and commentary on indianexpress.com.

