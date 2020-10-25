scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 25, 2020
Bihar polls
IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Who will win the Southern Derby?

IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Match Score Streaming Online Updates: Chennai Super Kings still have a theoretical chance to make it to the playoffs.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: October 25, 2020 2:30:57 pm
RCB-vs-CSKIPL 2020, RCB vs CSK Live Score: Bangalore battle Chennai in the first match on Sunday.

IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

With their team in complete disarray, MS Dhoni’s CSK will look to give their forgettable campaign a semblance of respectability when they take on the Virat Kohli-led unit. CSK, with six points from 11 games, still have a theoretical chance to make it to the playoffs, provided they do not lose any of their remaining three games, improve their net run-rate and all other results go their way. RCB are placed third on the points table with 14 points, the same as the table-toppers Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.

Live Blog

IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK Live Score Updates:

14:30 (IST)25 Oct 2020
Can Virat Kohli better his 90-run knock?
14:20 (IST)25 Oct 2020
What is the head-to-head record?

The two teams have faced each other 25 times in the IPL, and CSK holds a 15-9 head-to-head win/loss record over RCB, with one match washed out. Earlier this season, RCB (169/4 in 20 overs) beat CSK (132/8 in 20 overs) by 37 runs in Dubai on October 10.

14:15 (IST)25 Oct 2020
Hello and welcome!

Hello and welcome to the live commentary of the first of two matches on Sunday -- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Chennai Super Kings. Under the Dubai sun, Chennai have a lot at stake regarding their playoff qualification. Can they beat RCB? Stay tuned!

SQUADS:

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), M Vijay, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Lungi Ngidi, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Josh Hazlewood, Shardul Thakur, Sam Curran, N Jagadeesan, KM Asif, Monu Kumar, R Sai Kishore, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Karn Sharma.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (wk), Aaron Finch, Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Shahbaz Ahmed, Devdutt Padikkal, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa.

