IPL 2020 Live Score, RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score: Who will win the Southern Derby?

IPL 2020, RCB vs CSK Live Cricket Score Online Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face in-form Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

With their team in complete disarray, MS Dhoni’s CSK will look to give their forgettable campaign a semblance of respectability when they take on the Virat Kohli-led unit. CSK, with six points from 11 games, still have a theoretical chance to make it to the playoffs, provided they do not lose any of their remaining three games, improve their net run-rate and all other results go their way. RCB are placed third on the points table with 14 points, the same as the table-toppers Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.