Toggle Menu
RCB vs CSK dramatic last over: A finish for the ageshttps://indianexpress.com/article/sports/ipl/rcb-vs-csk-last-over-ipl-2019-ms-dhoni-video-5687364/

RCB vs CSK dramatic last over: A finish for the ages

MS Dhoni and last ball finishes go hand in glove and more often than not the CSK skipper emerges on the winning side. However, Dhoni finally ran out of luck when he attempted to pull off another impossible chase against RCB on Sunday.

Shardul Thakur was 12 cm short of his crease. (BCCI/IPL)

MS Dhoni and last ball finishes go hand in glove and more often than not the CSK skipper emerges on the winning side. However, Dhoni finally ran out of luck when he attempted to pull off another impossible chase against RCB on Sunday.

Chasing 162, CSK needed an improbable 26 off the last over. But MS Dhoni had other ideas. He began the over with a four and then deposited the next delivery out of the ground. The third ball went for another maximum as the equation came down to 10 off 3 balls. A quick double brought it down to 8 off 2 balls. A fierce swipe took the fourth ball over the mid-wicket boundary for yet another maximum.

But with 2 needed off the last ball, Umesh Yadav bowled a slower one and Parthiv Patel did an MS Dhoni to effect a run-out as non-striker Shardul Thakur was 12 cm short of his crease. In the end, it was Dhoni (84 not out off 48 balls) who lost to RCB. The nailbiting finish left fans and pundits in awe. Here are some of the best reactions –

Speaking after the match, MS Dhoni explained his mindset at the crease and said, “I think it was more of a calculation mistake that we lost wickets early on. T20 is all about taking risks, but you can still calculate. I think it was still difficult at death if you bowl that back of the length. It was slightly spongy, it wasn’t coming on to the bat. A lot of boundaries were needed, right now you can calculate, one run there, and two runs there and we just lost by one run. But you can also say we missed some boundaries.”

Follow the IPL 2019 real-time on IndianExpress.com. Check the IPL 2019 Points Table, Teams, Schedule, Stats as well as Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 IPL 2019, RCB vs CSK: Dale Steyn, Parthiv Patel guide RCB to thrilling 1-run win
2 IPL 2019: Kuldeep Yadav dropped from playing XI due to poor form, says Dinesh Karthik
3 SRH vs KKR: Jonny Bairstow bids adieu to IPL 2019 at home with milestone knock