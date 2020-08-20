RCB’s problem has always been death-over bowling: Yuzvendra Chahal

Yuzvendra Chahal had been acquired by RCB in the IPL 2014 auction. (File Photo/BCCI)

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have strengthened the one area of their game due to which they have lost most of their matches in recent years — bowling options in the last 3 overs — said Yuzvendra Chahal.

Chahal, speaking to former India cricketer Aakash Chopra in a video interview on his Facebook page, said this is the problem he has seen plague RCB in the last six years. “The problem has always been, other than the one year when we had Mitchell Starc, our death-over bowling,” he said.

“We keep a tight leash till the 16th or 17th over, but I feel we have lost at least 30% of the matches due to the last 3 overs. Due to those 3 overs the score goes to 190 or 200. So that changes everything suddenly,” he explained.

Heading towards the IPL with a smile on our faces! 3️⃣1️⃣ days to go and the mood in the camp is 😃!#PlayBold #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/OoCrdSJdHJ — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) August 19, 2020

Since being bought by RCB for his base price of ₹10 lakh at the IPL 2014 auction, Chahal has become their main spinner for the middle overs. He said that the team’s bowling unit looks good for the death overs this year, with more options than previous seasons.

“This year I am feeling for the first time that we have a lot of options at the death. Navdeep Saini has matured, Dale Steyn sir is there, Chris Morris has come and then we have Umesh Yadav bhaiya,” he said.

