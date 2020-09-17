RCB players to honour COVID heroes by wearing tribute jersey in IPL 2020

The RCB jersey will have a message for frontline Covid workers. (RCB)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore jersey will have “My COVID Heroes” written on through the IPL to pay tribute to frontline workers in the battle against the pandemic.

“To acknowledge the efforts and honour the sacrifices made by these real challengers, RCB team will proudly don a tribute jersey with the message “My Covid Heroes” both during training and matches for the entire tournament. The message will be displayed on the back of both the jerseys,” said an RCB statement on Thursday.

“RCB will also be supporting GiveIndia Foundation by donating the proceeds from the auction of the jerseys that players wear during season’s first RCB match,” read the statement.

The virtual launch was attended by RCB chairman Sanjeev Churiwala, skipper Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel and young opener Devdutt Paddikal.

Virat Kohli said, “In the past few months, whenever I heard the stories of the Covid Heroes it has given me literal goosebumps. These real challengers have made the country proud and inspired all of us to be more persistent and dedicated to our efforts to build a better tomorrow.”

