RCB’s Jacob Bethell: ‘Watching Virat Kohli chase, you understand art of batting’

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s coach Andy Flower, centre, and Jacob Bethell, right, and Jordan Cox during a practice session ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 cricket match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Thursday, March 26, 2026. (PTI Photo)

He hasn’t set the IPL on fire yet, but Jacob Bethell is quickly coming to terms about what it takes to flourish in the Indian Premier League. The 22-year-old has been highly regarded in England for some time and has even captained the national side but he burst onto the limelight big time with a hundred in the last Ashes Test in Sydney in January. Indian fans got to know him first-hand when he gave the home team a big scare with a century in the big chase in the T20 World Cup semifinal in Mumbai in March.

Bethell has played just three matches for Royal Challengers Bengaluru this season with a grand total of 39 runs. But he has already earned something which he will cherish for a long time – watching Virat Kohli from up close and observing what makes the maestro tick, especially when he has a target to overhaul.