RCB IPL Team 2020 Players List: Royal Challengers Bangalore full squad, players list

RCB IPL Team 2020 Players List, Squad: The new watchword in the Royal Challengers Bangalore side ahead of IPL 2020 is squad balance. Virat Kohli and Yuzvendra Chahal both said in recent interviews that the RCB unit looks more balanced than previous years. Among new acquisitions this year, Australian T20I captain Aaron Finch and South African all-rounder Chris Morris can be expected to play major roles as the side look to end their trophy-less run this year.

Squad

Indian Players – Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Parthiv Patel, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal,

Foreign Players – Aaron Finch, AB de Villiers, Chris Morris, Moeen Ali, Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isuru Udana

Support Staff

Mike Hesson (Director of cricket operations), Simon Katich (Head coach), Adam Griffith (Bowling coach), Sridharan Sriram (Batting and spin bowling coach), Major Soumyadeep Pyne (Team manager), Malolan Rangarajan (Head of scouting), Shanker Basu (Strength and conditioning coach), Evan Speechly (Physiotherapist), Navnita Gautam (Sports massage therapist)

Recent Changes

New Acquisitions – Aaron Finch, Chris Morris, Josh Philippe, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn, Isiru Udana, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande

Released Players – Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Akshdeep Nath, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Colin de Grandhomme, Prayas Ray Barman, Tim Southee, Shaheershah PH , Kulwant Khejroliya, Himmat Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Milind Kumar

Retained Players – Virat Kohli, Moeen Ali, Yuzvendra Chahal, Parthiv Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, AB de Villiers

Predicted XI – Finch, Padikkal, Kohli, De Villiers, Moeen, Dube, Morris, Sundar, Umesh, Saini, Chahal

