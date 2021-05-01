‘No official warning to Dan Christian on breach of contract’: RCB clarify following deleted video interview

Royal Challengers Bangalore have denied that Dan Christian has been warned by the franchise because of his appearance in a video interview.

The interview, where Christian spoke about RCB skipper Virat Kohli’s leadership, among other things, was deleted from YouTube on Friday after Christian was “issued a warning for breach of contract” by RCB, according to The Grade Cricketer, an Australian podcast.

“RCB issued a gentle reminder regarding the team’s media protocol to all their players recently (following Christian’s interview). Like every season, that note had been shared with the players before IPL 2021 as well. No official warning was issued to Dan Christian or any other individual player,” an official from RCB clarified to indianexpress.com on Saturday.

“The primary media commitments of all our players are to Indian publications, and then if time permits, overseas publications are slotted in after those,” the official added when asked to explain how Christian had breached terms of his contract.

RCB’s clarification came after an allegation by The Grade Cricketer that Christian had requested them to take down their interview with him because RCB had warned him.

In their latest episode, released on Saturday, The Grade Cricketer co-host Sam Perry said: “I was informed by Dan Christian that he has been issued a warning for breach of contract… Dan was asked to request us to take that interview down by RCB. On account for our respect for Dan, and his contract, we have taken it down.”

READ | Kohli not getting much help from teammate Kyle Jamieson, reveals Dan Christian

The video in question, titled ‘Kyle Jamieson and Dan Christian on Kohli, Harshal Patel and Getting Home’, was taken down from The Grade Cricketer‘s YouTube channel on Friday.

In that episode, Christian had joked about how “cagey” Kohli had been in asking Jamieson to bowl at him with a Dukes ball in the RCB nets, in preparation for the World Test Championship final against New Zealand next month. He also revealed that Kohli attends only “half the things” when it comes to off-field team meetups, unlike AB de Villiers and Glenn Maxwell.