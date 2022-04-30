Ravindra Jadeja relinquishes CSK captaincy, MS Dhoni to lead Chennai again

Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK.

MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game.

Ravindra Jadeja has decided to relinquish captaincy to focus and concentrate more on his game and has requested MS Dhoni to lead CSK. MS Dhoni has accepted to lead CSK in the larger interest and to allow Jadeja to focus on his game,” CSK announced on Saturday.

CSK is currently 9th on the IPL Points Table with two wins from 8 games. CSK play on Sunday and face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second game of the day.

More to follow