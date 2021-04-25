Ravindra Jadeja smashes Harshal Patel for record-equalling 37 runs in an over

Ravindra Jadeja smashed 37 runs off the last over of the Chennai Super Kings batting innings against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2021 match on Sunday. Harshal Patel, who had been one of the best death overs bowlers of the season so far, was the unfortunate bowler put to the sword as Jadeja went berserk in the 20th over.

Here is the sequence of the 20th over of the CSK innings: 6 6 N6 6 2 6 4

CSK posted 191/4 in their 20 overs vs RCB on the back of Jadeja’s final over assault. Harshal Patel, Purple Cap holder, had figures of 3/14 in 3 overs before the final over assault. He finished with unflattering figures of 3/51.

The record for the most runs scored in an over in the IPL is now jointly held by Jadeja and Chris Gayle, who had also smashed 37 runs in an over in IPL 2011. Gayle, then playing for RCB, had sent Kochi Tuskers Kerala’s Prasanth Parameshwaran to the cleaners on that occasion.

More to follow…