Rashid Khan bowls over Delhi Capitals to register most economical spell of IPL 2020

Rashid Khan has scalped 17 wickets from 12 matches in IPL 2020. (Source: IPL)

Sunrisers Hyderabad spinner Rashid Khan spun a web around the Delhi Capitals batsmen at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday as he registered the most economical spell of the ongoing IPL 2020 campaign.

The 22-year-old Afghanistan bowler finished the match with figures of 3/7 after bowling an incredible 17 dots whilst defending a target of 220.

Rashid Khan’s four overs, while defending a score of 219. W 0 1 0 W 0 | 0 0 0 1 1 0 | 0 1 0 1 0 1 | 0 1 0 0 W 0 What a spell, @rashidkhan_19! #SRHvsDC #SRHvDC #DCvSRH #IPL2020 #Dream11IPL — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 27, 2020

Rashid’s spell against Delhi also became the sixth-most economical spell in IPL history after Ashish Nehra’s 1/6 (vs KXIP, 2009), Fidel Edwards’ 0/6 (vs KKR, 2009), Yuzvendra Chahal’s 1/6 (vs CSK, 2019), Rahul Sharma’s 2/7 (vs MI, 2011), and Lockie Ferguson’s 2/7 (vs RCB, 2017).

Coming into bowl the seventh over in the second innings when Delhi were 54/2, Rashid scalped his first wicket of the night by bowling Shimron Hetmyer out on his very first delivery.

The magician from Afghanistan Rashid Khan first ball wicket. Hetmyer 16 (13). 54/3 (6.1) #ipl2020 #SRHvDC pic.twitter.com/ny8ASwqCMS — Paul Watson 🇿🇦🌍🇮🇪🇿🇼💕🏏 (@watsonmpaul) October 27, 2020

On the fifth ball of the same over, he trapped Ajinkya Rahane between the wickets.

After conceding just five runs in his next two overs, Rashid nabbed his third wicket of the night after he dismissed Axar Patel with the help of Priyam Garg’s catch. At the end of his spell, Delhi were struggling at 83/6 after 13 overs.

In the two teams’ previous encounter this year, Rashid registered figures of 3/13, which makes his combined figures stand at 6/20 from eight overs.

After being sent out to bat first, SRH posted a brilliant 219/2 at the end of 20 overs on the back of Wriddhiman Saha’s 45-ball 87 and David Warner’s 34-ball 66. Manish Pandey also pitched in with a 44-run knock later in the innings.

