Rashid-Kane-Warner in Ramzan reunion; Bhuvi gets wide berth pangs & Wade is collateral damage in Umran-Hardik battle

Rahul reigns from pain to gain

Rahul Tripathi hit Rahul Tewatia for a six and fell on the floor, apparently after pulling a hammy. He was writhing in pain and the Sunrisers Hyderabad physio rushed to attend to him. As it turned out, Tripathi pulled a calf muscle instead and had to retire hurt. The extent of the injury is not known as yet, but an injured calf is better than a jarred hamstring, for the latter takes a lot more time to heal. Tripathi had lived a charmed life the previous ball, when Mohammed Shami sleepwalked to a catch – to put it mildly, it was misjudgement – at deep third man off Hardik Pandya’s bowling. The Gujarat Titans captain was livid, but Tripathi didn’t mind. He heaved a sigh of relief. Agony replaced relief a ball later, but at the end of the game, Tripathi had the winning satisfaction. No pain, no gain.

Bonds built over 3 a.m Sehris

Transfers and auctions can disrupt teams, send old dressing room pals going their separate ways but can’t break bonds between cricketers. A feature of this year’s tournament, after the mega IPL reset of 2022, has been former team mates forced to play unforgiving rivals. But they have done it with a smile on their faces. Kane Williamson and Rashid Khan have called Hyderabad their home for years. This season Rashid was booked by the new franchise Gujarat Titans. Suddenly, the two close friends were close frenemies. Facing his bowling in his 3rd over, Williamson fronted up to Rashid. The SRH batsman tried hard to get runs but failed. The Afghanistan leggie conceded just 4 runs in the over that ended with Williamson giving a big hug to the wily Rashid. There were laughs for old time’s sake. Last Ramzan the two were teammates. The Kiwi star saw Rashid fast even on match days. This triggered something in him. On one non-match day, Williamson joined Rashid for Sehri at 3 am to kick off the fast. Their other team mate David Warner too joined. The leggie was touched, “That’s a team, that’s a family. As a team member, as a family member, we all need to understand each other’s feelings. Then you know what is the right thing to do,” he would say. No on-field battle is so intense that it can see Rashid forget the early morning Sehri with his friends-for-life Williamson and Warner.

Rahul plucks it like a Gryffindor seeker

Rahul Tripathi plucked it out of thin air, and there was disbelief writ large on Bhuvneshwar Kumar’s face. Shubman Gill’s shot had four written all over it. Triphathi flew to his left at cover, stuck the arm out and pulled off a stunner. The fielder’s celebration imitated a pahelwaan and Kumar’s facial expression captured disbelief. It offered a throwback to Paul Collingwood’s catch of Matthew Hayden in the third ODI between England and Australia at Bristol in 2005. The Australian opener played an uppish square drive and thought he had cleared the backward point fielder. But Collingwood defied gravity and took it one-handed. Coming back to the Gujarat Titans versus Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL game, after a wayward 17-run first over, including 10 in wides, Tripathi’s catch gave Kumar a reason to smile.

Bhuvi sleepwalks wide awake

Over the years, if anyone has been able to control the sometimes wildly-swinging new ball – in fact have it on a string – it is Bhuvneshwar Kumar. And he demonstrated that off the very first ball of the game, starting one outside Matthew Wade’s leg stump and curling it past the left-hander. But the outside edge eluded a diving second slip. Bhuvneshwar pitched at least three more deliveries in the over around the same spot as the first. To his horror, all three went the other way for wides. Two of them swung the wrong way so much they zipped past the wicketkeeper too and travelled all the way to the boundary. So despite having conceded just a single off the middle of the bat in the over, Bhuvneshwar had just sent down the most expensive opening over ever for Sunrisers that had cost 17 runs, with 11 in wides alone.

Wade-ing into Umran-Hardik battle

Mathew Wade would have felt like a bypasser caught in a street fight or a pedestrian straying onto a race track. The fastest hands in Indian cricket – 100 metres six-hitter Hardik Pandya and 150 kph bowler Umran Malik – were involved in a grisly violent battle and it was the stodgy Australian batsman that ended as collateral damage. Malik vs Pandya is a duel straight out of the Fast and Furious franchise. First ball, Malik runs in hard, bends his back, bowls short. Pandya isn’t ready for the pace, it seems. He’s hit on the helmet grill. He is fine, he isn’t hurt, his ego also isn’t bruised. Next ball he doesn’t swing his bat to answer with a six but plays a Test-match class drive through covers. How do 150 kph react to such a snub? Short ball. Malik is no different. Pandya knew it. He waits for the ball, still doesn’t swing wildly, pulls it for a four. Now Malik cranks up the pace, next two balls are flying from his hands. Pandya played a dot, followed by a single. This brings poor Wade to the crease. Till now, he has been watching the sparks fly from the pitch and Pandya’s bat. He takes strike, his eyes betray his inner feelings. He seems sure, Malik will let go of his mean short-ball. The young man from J&K isn’t that predictable. He gets his chance to let out an evil laugh of the villain as he fools Wade. Before the bat comes down, the ball rockets to his pads. Malik appeals, he might well have saved his breath after the super sonic over. Wade is plumb lbw. Gavaskar always said the best way to play these pacers was from the non-striker’s end.

Bouncer. Check. Helmet rattled. Check.

Umran Malik’s bouncer thudding into Hardik Pandya’s helmet wasn’t happy viewing. A cricket ball weighs 5.75 ounces, it’s hard and hurled at 90 mph, it can cause serious injuries, notwithstanding that modern-day batsmen are protected from head to toe. Malik welcomed Pandya with a bouncer, the Gujarat Titans captain was late on the pull and ball jarred on the helmet grille. The Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler readily apologised. Pandya took the blow in his stride, raised his hand and accepted the bowler’s apology. After the concussion check, he got ready to play the next ball. Malik overcorrected his length, Pandya got onto the front foot and crunched it through covers for a four. As unperturbed as it gets.

Nod of appreciation for Shami

Hardik Pandya’s silent nod was a tribute to Mohammed Shami’s mastery. As usual, the seam position was excellent, the ball came in with the angle before seaming away. Abhishek Sharma was beaten all ends up. There was no shame in getting beaten by a peach, although an elite batsman probably would have gone closer and nicked it. Not a word was spoken. Matthew Wade collected the ball behind the stumps and briefly thought about going for a review before deciding against it. Pandya clapped and nodded in appreciation. Shami has been doing this for years now. It was business as usual for him.