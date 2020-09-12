RR IPL Team 2020 Players List: Rajasthan Royals Full squad, players list

With a variety of talented players available in the side, the inaugural season winners will have to pick the team judicially. (FILE)

Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL Team 2020 Players List, Full Squad: Steve Smith-led Rajasthan Royals are pinning hopes on their best all-rounder Ben Stokes’ availability for IPL 2020 which is still not clear. Stokes, who left the test series between England and Pakistan midway after his father was diagnosed with brain cancer, has still not cleared it if he would be available for the IPL season.

Since he is in New Zealand with his family after a 14-day quarantine, chances are high that he may miss the first half of the tournament. Also, possibilities of his opting out of the full season can also not be ruled out. This will be a massive setback for Rajasthan.

In Stokes’ absence, the onus will be on Steve Smith, Jos Buttler, David Miller and Jofra Archer. While a lot would be expected of Robin Uthappa, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson and Karthik Tyagi.

With a variety of talented players available in the side, the inaugural season winners will have to pick the team judicially. The right mix and match of their overseas players with their Indian talent, Royals could prove destructive for the opposition.

Here’s the full Squad:

New Inclusions– Robin Uthappa, Jaydev Unadkat, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anuj Rawat, Akash Singh, Karthik Tyagi, David Miller, Oshane Thomas, Anirudha Joshi, Andrew Tye and Tom Curran

Traded in: Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Rahul Tewatia

Retained: Steve Smith, Sanju Samson, Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Riyan Parag, Shashank Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mahipal Lomror, Varun Aaron and Manan Vohra.

Coaching Staff: Andrew McDonald (Head Coach), Amol Mazumdar (Batting Coach), Sairaj Bahutule (Bowling Coach), Dishant Yagnik (Fielding coach)

