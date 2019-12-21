IPL RR Team 2020 Players List: Rajasthan Royals complete players list, squad

After winning the inaugural edition of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals are yet to add another title in their kitty. (PTI/File Photo) After winning the inaugural edition of the IPL, Rajasthan Royals are yet to add another title in their kitty. (PTI/File Photo)

IPL RCB Team 2020 Players List: After winning the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals are yet to add another title in their kitty. The team started off on a slow note in the previous edition but managed to make a comeback in the latter stages after the helm was handed over to Aussie veteran Steve Smith.

The team would like to change their fortune in the upcoming season under the guidance of new coach Andrew McDonald. The Australian all-rounder comes in the camp with tons of experience in his CV and has also worked with Smith on previous occasions.

In the batting department, Rajasthan picked Robin Uthappa for Rs 3 crore. Uthappa had the highest base price for an Indian player at Rs 1.5 crore. He played for Kolkata Knight Riders in the previous season. They got David Miller for his base price of Rs 75 lakh. A budget buy considering his big-hitting talent.

Royals got Jaydev Unadkat once again but this time for a much less amount. Unadkat was bought for Rs 3 crore. Among overseas bowler, they got Australia’s Andrew Tye, England’s Tom Curran and West Indies Oshane Thomas for their base price. RR bid heavily for uncapped player Kartik Tyagi who went for Rs 1.3 crore. Akash Singh was another player they got for his base price of Rs 20 lakh.

Rajasthan continued to invest in young talent. The 17-year-old batting sensation Yashasvi Jaiswal was picked for Rs 2.4 crore, 12 times his base price. The also picked all-rounder Anirudha Joshi for his base price and wicketkeeper-batsman Anuj Rawat for Rs 80 lakh.

In the previous edition, 18-year-old Riyan Parag, whom many considered as a surprise pick, emerged as a promising candidate from the Royals. The youngster made seven appearances in the previous season, in which he amassed 160 runs, while batting at a strike rate of 126.98. In the bowling department, Parag chipped in with two wickets, while maintaining an economy rate just above 8.

Players released before auction: Ashton Turner, Oshane Thomas, Shubham Ranjane, Prashant Chopra, Ish Sodhi, Aryaman Birla, Jaydev Unadkat, Rahul Tripathi, Stuart Binny, Liam Livingstone, and Sudheshan Midhun

Rajasthan Royals squad:

Batsmen: Mahipal Lomror, Manan Vohra, Riyan Parag, Steve Smith, Robin Uthappa (3cr), David Miller (75 lakh)

Bowlers: Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Varun Aaron, Jaydev Unadkat (3 cr), Kartik Tyagi (1.3 cr), Akash Singh (20 lakh), Oshane Thomas (50 lakh), Andrew Tye (1 cr)

All-rounders: Ben Stokes, Rahul Tewatia, Shashank Singh, Yashasvi Jaiswal (2.4 cr), Anirudha Joshi (20 lakh), Tom Curran (1 cr)

Wicketkeepers: Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson, Anuj Rawat (80 lac)

