Rajasthan Royals’ fielding coach Dishant Yagnik tests positive for Covid-19

Rajasthan Royals’ fielding coach Dishant Yagnik has tested positive for Covid-19. The IPL franchise released a statement in this regard and stated the test was conducted keeping in mind that the team members need to assemble in Mumbai next week for their flight to the UAE, the venue of the tournament this year.

Dishant, who is currently in his hometown Udaipur, has been advised to be admitted to a hospital for a minimum period of 14 days. After which, he will undergo two more tests as per the guidelines laid by BCCI and once after being tested negative twice he will be allowed to join the team in UAE.

Hi all, I hv tested COVID +. Pls get tested if you hv been in contact with me in the last 10 days. In line wd BCCI protocols I will be now quarantining for 14 days. I will then need 2 ngtv tests b4 joining the team @rajasthanroyals in UAE. Thx 4 yr blessings & good wishes! — Dishant Yagnik (@Dishantyagnik77) August 12, 2020

Upon his arrival in UAE, Dishant will have to stay in self isolation for the next six days and where he will another set of three additional Covid tests.

The franchise also confirmed that no other players or staff members of the team have come in close proximity to Dishant in the past 10 days.

Our fielding coach @Dishantyagnik77 has tested positive for COVID-19 in an extra round of testing done by the franchise. All other franchise members have tested negative to date. Full statement below. — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 12, 2020

It will also implement an extra test for all players, support staff and management travelling to the UAE in addition to the two tests recommended by BCCI.

The IPL will start from September 19.

