Thursday, April 29, 2021
Rajasthan Royals donate ₹7.5 crore to help India fight Covid-19

"The funds raised by Rajasthan Royals will help pan India, with an initial focus on the state of Rajasthan," said RR.

By: Sports Desk |
April 29, 2021 3:38:51 pm
Kumar SangakkaraHead coach Kumar Sangakkara with captain Sanju Samson during a Rajasthan Royals training camp. (Twitter/RR)

Rajasthan Royals announced a contribution of Rs 7.5 crores ($1 million) to help in providing aid to people impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic in India.

“Players along with the team owners and team management have come forward to raise funds and have been working along with the Rajasthan Royals’ philanthropic arm Royal Rajasthan Foundation (RRF) in partnership with the British Asian Trust (BAT).

“BAT works closely with the Indian Government on many initiatives – especially in the area of skills and education. The Trust’s founder, Prince Charles, launched an emergency “Oxygen for India” appeal, which is currently focused on acquisition and distribution of oxygen concentrators, devices that can provide the enriched gas straight from the air, to treat patients when hospital supplies are under strain.

“The funds raised by Rajasthan Royals will help pan India, with an initial focus on the state of Rajasthan, where the RRF, Chaired by Ranjit Barthakur, has numerous initiatives it continues to support.

“Having the team owners and its players come together has enabled this initiative to reach the scale it has, providing aid to tackle the current crisis and help people get the single most pressing necessity at this time – Oxygen,” RR said in a release.

