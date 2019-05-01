IPL 2019: Rajasthan Royals congratulate Jos Buttler on birth of daughter

Toggle Menu
England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler became a proud father after his wife Louise gave birth to a baby girl.

Jos Buttler and Louise, who had tied the knot in 2017, revealed the name of the newborn is Georgia Rose. (Source: Instagram)

England wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler became a proud father after his wife Louise gave birth to a baby girl. Buttler and Louise, who had tied the knot in 2017, revealed the name of the newborn is Georgia Rose. Buttler recently featured in IPL 2019 for Rajasthan Royals but had to return home for the birth of his child. In a video posted on the Rajasthan Royals’ official Twitter account, all his teammates congratulated the happy couple on the start of a new journey for them.

Buttler had a phenomenal year last season. Speaking to IANS, the Englishman said, “It has been an incredible year personally.”

“I think last year when I started with the Royals, I was doing okay, but I wasn’t quite feeling like I was showing exactly what I was capable of and a change to the top of the order coincided with a great run of form and from there I was very lucky to be involved with England in Test match cricket and had a really enjoyable summer,” he said.

“Have been riding that wave ever since and looking to make it continue and last as long as possible,” he added.

