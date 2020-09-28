Rahul Tewatia’s redemption in 12 balls: A frustrating start, 5 sixes in an over and IPL’s highest run chase

Rahul Tewatia in action for Rajasthan Royals in their 4-wicket win over Kings XI Punjab (BCCI/IPL)

For the longest time during Rajasthan Royals’ (RR) chase of 224 in their sensational 4-wicket victory against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP), it seemed Rahul Tewatia would remember the day as one of his worst. “That was the worst first 20 balls that I have ever played,” he said at the end of the match.

Promoted to bat at Number 4 in what would turn out to be the highest ever run chase in IPL history, Tewatia would have been looking for a place to hide when he had been on 8 off 19 balls. Sanju Samson (85), in red hot form at the other end, and the Rajasthan dugout fidgeted as the pinch-hitter failed to put bat and ball.

Feel for Tewatia. But he is losing his team the game — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 27, 2020

Things changed in the 18th over, with RR still needing 51 in the last 3 overs and a struggling Tewatia joined by new man Robin Uthappa.

Tewatia, on 14 off 21 balls, suddenly found his touch. Sheldon Cottrell was smashed for five sixes in an over — almost all of them pulled with might to the fine leg and midwicket areas by the left-hander. Suddenly, with 30 runs plundered off the over, RR’s equation had come down to a much more manageable 21 to get in 2 overs.

Such is life!! It turns in a span of 2 minutes. #Tewatia — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) September 27, 2020

Tewatia mein Mata aa gayi.

What a redemption. Such is cricket and such is life, changes within minutes. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 27, 2020

“I was hitting the ball very good in the nets, so I had belief in myself and kept going. I was not hitting the ball well initially, I saw in the dug-out, everybody was curious because they know that I can hit the ball long. I thought I had to believe in myself. It was a matter of one six, after that, I got going,” said Tewatia after the match.

This is how his innings progressed: 0, 1, 0, 1, 0, 1, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 0, 0, 0, 1, 1, 1, 0, 0, 6, 0, 2, 1, 6, 6, 6, 6, 0, 6, 6, W

This is how one should react to criticism. Just focus on your game & the whole world would stand up & clap for you.#Tewatia s msg for us tonight 😊 pic.twitter.com/Oz82wTvI0Q — Priyanka Shukla (@PriyankaJShukla) September 27, 2020

Rajasthan Royals pulled off the win in a dramatic last over — with Tewatia’s whirlwind 31-ball 53 taking them all but over the line.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd