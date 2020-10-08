‘Rahul naam to suna hi hoga’: Tripathi reacts after SRK screams iconic dialogue from stands

Rahul Tripathi has been a big time SRK fan. (BCCI/IPL)

Wednesday night turned out to be Kolkata Knight Riders’ night as the Dinesh Karthik-led side beat MS Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings by 10 runs. Riding on key contributions from Rahul Tripathi and Sunil Narine, KKR won the game and made the team owner Shah Rukh Khan shout in joy – ‘Rahul naam to suna hi hoga.’

Tripathi, who played a crucial innings of 81 of 51 balls in the first innings, was named the Man of the Match. The right-handed batsman had opened the innings alongside Sunil Narine and KKR put a 168-run target for the CSK.

When Tripathi collected his award, Shah Rukh Khan was heard shouting his iconic dialgoue from the movie ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’, “Rahul, naam toh suna hi hoga!” The Bollywood megastar’s gesture made the KKR opener burst into laughter while he was in conversation with Harsha Bhogle during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Here’s the video of SRK saying ‘Rahul naam toh suna hoga’. Tripathi is blushing throughout. 💓 pic.twitter.com/2q0L1IIx52 — ɑeɡoη (@smirkesque) October 7, 2020

After electing to bat first, KKR managed to add a respectable 167 on the board after 20 overs. Rahul Tripathi, who was promoted to open the innings along with Shubman Gill played a brilliant knock of 81 from 51 deliveries. CSK were off to a great start as Shane Watson hit his second consecutive 50. However, things changed after the 10-over mark, with CSK only able to add 14 runs in 5 overs since then. This pressure told on the chasing team, and KKR saw out the match.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd