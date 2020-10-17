Watch: Quinton de Kock suffers jersey debacle, Rohit Sharma left in splits

Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma walk out to bat vs KKR (Screenshots)

Quinton de Kock was the Man of the Match as Mumbai Indians (MI) comprehensively beat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL 2020 match on Friday, but there was one thing he did which made some MI personnel ‘go nuts’, said MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene after the match.

De Kock went out to bat in his training apparel, and was seen pulling his match jersey down over an orange jersey, which he had forgot to change out of.

As De Kock and Rohit Sharma were seen walking out to bat in the chase, the South African was seen suddenly rushing back towards the dugout. However, with time possibly being a constraint, he was then seen making his way back to join Rohit again, adjusting his match jersey to conceal an orange band that was showing.

Rohit Sharma, waiting and watching his opening partner’s discomfiture, burst out in laughter.

After the match, with De Kock’s 78 off 44 balls leading MI through to a comprehensive 8-wicket victory with three overs to spare, MI head coach Jayawardene said: “Apart from Quinny going and batting with his practice pants, everything else was pretty decent.”

In a video that was uploaded by MI on Twitter, Jayawardene told De Kock, “Ok, so don’t do that again because the marketing guys are going nuts, people went nuts as well.”

