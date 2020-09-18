Quarantine period cut down for Australia, England players

A franchise CEO, however, informed that players going to Abu Dhabi will have to undergo a six-day quarantine period. It means that Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins and Tom Banton will have to be in isolation for six days.(File Photo/Reuters)

England and Australia cricketers are expected to be available for their respective Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises right from the start of the tournament. This follows a reduced 36-hour quarantine period, instead of six days, for the 21 cricketers who are coming to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from the United Kingdom (UK) at the conclusion of the limited-overs series between England and Australia.

A franchise CEO, however, informed that players going to Abu Dhabi will have to undergo a six-day quarantine period. It means that Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) Eoin Morgan, Pat Cummins and Tom Banton will have to be in isolation for six days.

For the players to be based in Dubai, an official of a franchise told The Indian Express: “They (England and Australia cricketers) will be available for the first match if they test negative in the tests to be done tomorrow (Friday) and remain in isolation from the time they land in Dubai till the 19th morning.”

3 more days to go! What a spectacular and breathtaking view from the stadiums in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. United Arab Emirates looks all set to host the most awaited tournament of the year #IPL2020. The world is ready, so are we! @IPL @BCCI @SGanguly99 @ThakurArunS pic.twitter.com/L3mE65arFH — Jay Shah (@JayShah) September 16, 2020

According to BCCI sources, as the players are coming from one bio-bubble to another, they have been allowed a reduced quarantine period. The players had to undergo Covid tests before boarding the flight in England, while another round of RT-PCR tests would be done upon their arrival in Dubai.

CSK have Australia seamer Josh Hazlewood and England allrounder Sam Curran. Delhi Capitals have Australia allrounder Marcus Stoinis and his compatriot, ‘keeper-batsman Alex Carey and allrounder Daniel Sams. Australia’s Glenn Maxwell provides the x-factor for Kings XI Punjab, while England’s Chris Jordan is one of their death-bowling options.

KKR have England’s Eoin Morgan and Tom Banton, and the team’s most expensive buy, Australia fast-bowling allrounder Pat Cummins. Rajasthan Royals have Australia’s Steve Smith as their skipper, and England’s Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer and Tom Curran as their key players. Royal Challengers Bangalore have Australia’s Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa, Kane Richardson and Josh Philippe, and England’s Moeen Ali.

