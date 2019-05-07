MI vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Playoffs Live Updates: CSK bank on home advantage in Qualifier 1

MI vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have been the two best teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. After going down by six wickets in their last league fixture against KXIP, defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday would look to bounce back with a win against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 and make a direct entry to the finals.

However, it won’t be a walk in the park for MS Dhoni’s men as Mumbai Indians are on a good run of form with three wins out of the last four league games. In their last encounter, MI beat Kolkata Knight Riders and sent them crashing out of the tournament and will be brimming with confidence.