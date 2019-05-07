MI vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Playoffs Live Updates: CSK bank on home advantage in Qualifier 1
MI vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Playoffs Today Match LIVE Updates: Mumbai and Chennai have already bagged three IPL titles and there is hardly anything to differentiate in the quality both the sides possess.
MI vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Today Match LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI) have been the two best teams of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. After going down by six wickets in their last league fixture against KXIP, defending champions Chennai Super Kings on Tuesday would look to bounce back with a win against Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 and make a direct entry to the finals.
However, it won’t be a walk in the park for MS Dhoni’s men as Mumbai Indians are on a good run of form with three wins out of the last four league games. In their last encounter, MI beat Kolkata Knight Riders and sent them crashing out of the tournament and will be brimming with confidence.
Live Blog
MI vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2019 Playoffs Live Updates:
CSK woes ahead of the play-off clash
After a strong start in the tournament, CSK were patchy towards the latter stages of the tournament. Despite being the first side to make it to the playoffs, there is a glaring shortcoming in the CSK line-up and that is the poor display by the opening pair of Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis. The pair have so far only managed to post a partnership of 50 or more only once in 14 matches. However, the South African skipper returning to form after playing a 96-run knock in just 55 balls may bring some relief to the franchise.
CSK vs MI: Giants in battle of fine margins
In a format where three dot balls or three maximums can change the course of a game, it would be foolhardy to predict a Chennai versus Mumbai final, regardless of the fact that the losing team on Tuesday will get a second bite of the apple. It’s a contest between Mumbai’s firepower and Chennai’s cerebral cricket. Mumbai have match-winners aplenty, both in batting and bowling. Chennai have their spinners and MS Dhoni. [PREVIEW]
Hello and Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the LIVE COVERAGE of the first qualifier match in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Both the sides have already bagged three IPL titles and there is hardly anything to differentiate in the quality Mumbai and Chennai possess. However, CSK who have won six out of the seven matches played at home would look to maintain their dominance at the M A Chidambaram Stadium.
