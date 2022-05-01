Prithvi Shaw fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching IPL Code of conduct

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been reprimanded and fined 25 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their six-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. “Mr Shaw admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” IPL said in a statement.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.” Level 1 offence pertains to gestures towards umpires or opposition.

Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six runs, thereby taking a giant stride towards qualifying for the IPL play-offs.