Prithvi Shaw fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching IPL Code of conduct

Sunday, May 01, 2022
By: PTI |
Updated: May 1, 2022 11:09:04 pm
Prithvi Shaw, ipl 2022, Prithvi Shaw ipl 2022, Prithvi Shaw Delhi Capitals, sports news, indian expressPrithvi Shaw of Delhi Capitals in action. (PTI Photo/Sportzpics for IPL)

Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been reprimanded and fined 25 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their six-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. “Mr Shaw admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” IPL said in a statement.

“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.” Level 1 offence pertains to gestures towards umpires or opposition.

Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six runs, thereby taking a giant stride towards qualifying for the IPL play-offs.

