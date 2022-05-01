Prithvi Shaw fined 25 percent of his match fee for breaching IPL Code of conduct

Updated: May 1, 2022 11:09:04 pm
Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw has been reprimanded and fined 25 per cent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during their six-run loss to Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. “Mr Shaw admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” IPL said in a statement.
“For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding.” Level 1 offence pertains to gestures towards umpires or opposition.
Lucknow Super Giants beat Delhi Capitals by six runs, thereby taking a giant stride towards qualifying for the IPL play-offs.
