‘It’s time BCCI introduces new rules’: Preity Zinta on controversial short-run call in KXIP vs DC

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta reacts to Chris Jordan's short run call.

Delhi Capitals all-rounder Marcus Stoinis emerged as the standout player in their opening clash against Kings XI Punjab on Sunday. After saving his side with the bat, Stonis bowled a brilliant final over and defended one run in the last three deliveries of the match. The match also featured a resilient knock by Indian batsman Mayank Agarwal, scoring 89 from 60 deliveries.

However, a glaring call by umpire Nitin Menon subsided the brilliance of both the players and many took to social media to point it out. The incident took place in the third delivery of the 19th over, when Menon standing at square-leg adjudged a double taken by Mayank as invalid. Only one run was counted to KXIP’s total as the umpire felt Chris Jordan didn’t tap his bat behind the crease while completing the first run.

However, TV replays depicted a different story, showing that Jordan had completed the run properly. This one run later proved to be crucial as KXIP suffered a loss after the contest was pushed into the Super Over.

Kings XI co-owner Preity Zinta also seemed a bit furious with the decision and the Bollywood actress took to Twitter to share her insights on the incident. In her tweet, Zinta called out to BCCI asking the board to implement new rules in the sport, so these errors are avoided in the near future.

“I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic,did 6 days of Quarantine & 5covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time @BCCI introduces new rules. This cannot happen every year,” she wrote in a tweet.

I travelled enthusiastically during a pandemic,did 6 days of Quarantine & 5covid tests with a smile but that one Short Run hit me hard. What’s the point of technology if it cannot be used? It’s time @BCCI introduces new rules.This cannot happen every year. #DCvKXIP @lionsdenkxip https://t.co/uNMXFJYfpe — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 21, 2020

I’ve always believed in being graceful in a win or loss & in the spirit of the game but it’s also important to ask for policy changes that improve the game in the future for everyone. The past has happened and it’s imp to move on. So Looking ahead & being positive as always 👍 — Preity G Zinta (@realpreityzinta) September 21, 2020

India’s star opener Virender Sehwag also was not pleased with the decision. Taking a dig at the umpire, Sehwag said that he should have been awarded the Man of the Match for his short-run decision. Sehwag’s former teammates Irfan Pathan and Aakash Chopra also shared similar opinion regarding the decision.

