Pravin Tambe’s participation in IPL under dark clouds after T10 appearance

Pravin Tambe became the oldest player to bag a contract in the recently conducted IPL auctions when the two-time winners Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) roped the 48-year-old at his base price of Rs 20 Lakh. However, his participation in the lucrative tournament is in doubt due to his association with the T10 league.

According to the BCCI guidelines, contracted Indian cricketers are not allowed to participate in any T10 or T20 leagues across the globe. As per a report on the Sunday Mid-Day, the IPL Governing Council chairman Brijesh Patel confirmed that the body is looking into the matter.

Clarifying the guidelines, Patel said, “The rule is clear that they [the players] cannot participate in any T20 or T10 tournaments if he is a [BCCI] registered player. They can only play in one-day, three-day or four-day cricket like county cricket or maybe in Bangladesh, but that permission has to be taken from the state association and the BCCI. We are looking into this.”

The 48-year-old has made significant contributions to his side in IPL, where he has represented Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Meanwhile, Tambe is excited about being part of his new franchise and claimed that age is not an issue for him.

“I still play with a mindset like I am a 20-year-old young. I will bring all my experience and energy to the team. And that positivity. I know that I can bring that, even if I’m with them not playing,” Tambe told PTI after the IPL auctions.

“People say many things but I keep doing my job and put in a lot of hard work. I will like to do well in whatever role given to me be it in fielding or bowling. It’s not to prove anything. If that was the case, I could not have played so long. I’m really excited to play for them,” he added.

