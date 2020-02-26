Fairytale ends: IPL’s oldest player, Pravin Tambe, disqualified

Pravin Tambe featured in the T10 league in Sharjah in 2018. (Source: Twitter/T10 league) Pravin Tambe featured in the T10 league in Sharjah in 2018. (Source: Twitter/T10 league)

Pravin Tambe, the oldest player to bag a contract in the IPL auction at 48, won’t be allowed to play for Kolkata Knight Riders as he had featured in the T10 league in Sharjah in 2018. Only retired Indian players are allowed by the Indian cricket board to play in T10 or T20 games organised by another cricket board.

In 2018, Tambe, who last played in IPL in 2017, had retired, informed the Mumbai cricket association (MCA) about his decision, and then played the T20 league tournament. He withdrew his resignation after the tournament and played in the Mumbai league. Tambe was selected by KKR during IPL auction last year for a base price of Rs 20 lakh.

The MCA was administered by an ad-hoc committee when he withdrew his resignation. The rules of the Indian cricket board (BCCI) prohibits an Indian player to participate in any T20 or T10 tournament conducted by another board unless the player has retired.

Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Brijesh Patel informed that the franchise KKR has been informed about IPL’s decision in regards to Tambe.

“He (Tambe) wont be allowed to play IPL,” Patel told The Indian Express. “He (Tambe) won’t be allowed other wise we have to allow everyone.”

Patel explained the rationale.

“The board only allow players to play in one day, three day, four day and county cricket and each player has to seek BCCI and respective state association’s no-objection certificate.”

The case with T10 and T20 is different, Patel said.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd