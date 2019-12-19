Piyush Chawla’s big-money move to CSK baffles IPL fans

Piyush Chawla will turn out for CSK in IPL 2020 (File Photo/PTI) Piyush Chawla will turn out for CSK in IPL 2020 (File Photo/PTI)

Piyush Chawla was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for INR 6.75 CR in the IPL auction on Thursday.

Chawla, who will turn 31 next week, becomes the fifth spinner in the CSK squad above the age of 30. Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja are part of the CSK team.

For Chawla, this is his most lucrative deal in the IPL. In 2011, he had been snapped up by Kings XI Punjab, before becoming a fixture in the Kolkata Knight Riders side since 2014. KKR bought him for 4.25 CR in 2014 and then bought him back for 4.20 CR in 2018.

This year, Chawla joins MS Dhoni’s den for 6.75 CR.

Wake up Piyush Chawla, this is for real……. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 19, 2019

30-year-old Piyush Chawla is an early, strategic pick, grooming him for the 2024 IPL.#IPL2020Auction — Suneer (@suneerchowdhary) December 19, 2019

Piyush Chawla turns 31 in Five days, making him automatically eligible to play for CSK. #IPLAuction2020 — Shridhar V (@iimcomic) December 19, 2019

well, MSD did lead india to world cup wins in 2007 & 2011 with piyush chawla in the squad #IPL2020Auction — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) December 19, 2019

If there is one man who could get value out of such a stupid buy, it is MS Dhoni. The lesser mortals can’t do it. — Alagappan V (@IndianMourinho) December 19, 2019

The only reason where we can use Piyush Chawla is by fielding him instead of Tahir and playing an extra overseas player. P.S: Suresh Raina’s favourite bowler is in the same team and he can smash him only in the nets now. #IPLAuction2020 #WhistlePodu — Sriram (@SriramARR) December 19, 2019

MS Dhoni has been known to use his spinners to perfection at the Chepauk. Chawla could be an added option up his sleeve in IPL 2020.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming said it was a well-thought out decision as his team heavily rely on spinners in Chepauk’s low and slow wicket.

“We traded very hard (for Chawla) and certainly the captain has a great relationship with him. He’s proven that he’s a quality leg-spinner which we value very highly,” he said.

“He’s a different type of bowler than Karn Sharma. We also had to make some decisions around how all fits in but it was an opportunity that came up and we took it. We have a pretty well-balanced squad. We’ve always favoured spin, our home ground is very spin dominant, so having a lot of spinners is not a bad thing.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd