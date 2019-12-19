Follow Us:
Piyush Chawla’s big-money move to CSK baffles IPL fans

Piyush Chawla, who will turn 31 next week, becomes the fifth spinner in the CSK squad above the age of 30. Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Karn Sharma and Ravindra Jadeja are part of the CSK team.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: December 19, 2019 8:42:32 pm
ranjhi trophy, Piyush Chawla, uttar pradesh spinner, leg spinner, Parthiv Patel, piyush chawla join parthiv patel team, gujarat team, sports news, indian express news Piyush Chawla will turn out for CSK in IPL 2020 (File Photo/PTI)

Piyush Chawla was picked up by Chennai Super Kings for INR 6.75 CR in the IPL auction on Thursday.

For Chawla, this is his most lucrative deal in the IPL. In 2011, he had been snapped up by Kings XI Punjab, before becoming a fixture in the Kolkata Knight Riders side since 2014. KKR bought him for 4.25 CR in 2014 and then bought him back for 4.20 CR in 2018.

This year, Chawla joins MS Dhoni’s den for 6.75 CR.

MS Dhoni has been known to use his spinners to perfection at the Chepauk. Chawla could be an added option up his sleeve in IPL 2020.

CSK coach Stephen Fleming said it was a well-thought out decision as his team heavily rely on spinners in Chepauk’s low and slow wicket.

“We traded very hard (for Chawla) and certainly the captain has a great relationship with him. He’s proven that he’s a quality leg-spinner which we value very highly,” he said.

“He’s a different type of bowler than Karn Sharma. We also had to make some decisions around how all fits in but it was an opportunity that came up and we took it. We have a pretty well-balanced squad. We’ve always favoured spin, our home ground is very spin dominant, so having a lot of spinners is not a bad thing.”

