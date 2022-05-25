scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Must Read

People counted David Miller out but for us he was always a match-winner, says Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya

Miller credits Hardik for calming his nerves during their game-sealing fourth-wicket partnership at Eden Gardens against Rajasthan Royals.

By: Express News Service |
May 25, 2022 10:32:20 am
David Miller and Hardik Pandya of Gujarat Titans celebrate after winning their Indian Premier League 2022 Qualifier 1 cricket match against Rajasthan Royals, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. (IPL | PTI)

Hardik Pandya has said that while others may have not thought much of David Miller, Gujarat Titans always had faith in his match-winning abilities. Miller, who has said he is having his finest Indian Premier League season yet, put Gujarat Titans into the Ahmedabad final with three successive sixes in the last over against Rajasthan Royals’ Prasidh Krishna in the first Qualifier at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Miller finished on 68 off 38 balls and put on an unbroken 106-run fourth-wicket stand with his skipper Pandya, who said that Miller had shown what he could do if he was given importance and role clarity within a team set-up.

“I am genuinely proud of the way he has lifted his game, he is genuinely a damn good guy,” Pandya said of Miller. “I was proud to play with him and enjoy… simply he is such a wonderful guy I have always wanted good things to happen to him. It shows that if you show love and importance to an individual player, he can flourish and how.

“People counted David Miller out, but for us, he was always the match-winner from the time we bought him in the auction,” Pandya said. “We always expected him to do what he did (in Kolkata) but it was important to give him the importance, love and clarity as to what we expect from him and if we fail it is okay, it is just a game.”

Best of Express Premium

Explained: The new Indo-Pacific blocPremium
Explained: The new Indo-Pacific bloc
Rising global rates, Re fall may scale down India Inc ECB plansPremium
Rising global rates, Re fall may scale down India Inc ECB plans
Opinion: The message from the government’s wheat export banPremium
Opinion: The message from the government’s wheat export ban
A masterstroke against corruption? Mann’s action against Cabinet mi...Premium
A masterstroke against corruption? Mann’s action against Cabinet mi...
More Premium Stories >>

Speaking to Shubman Gill after the win, Miller said that Pandya had helped calm his nerves when he went in at 85 for 3 in the tenth over in pursuit of 189. “I was a bit nervous to be honest with you but Hardik said lets just keep playing good cricket shots, keep hitting the gap,” Miller told Gill. “As you saw he was not running too fast, and for me, I enjoy running between the wickets pretty hard. But it ended up working out pretty well. It was a quick outfield so hitting the gap was probably the best call, and just hitting good cricket shots.”

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

At the post-match presentation, Miller also spoke about the faith Titans had invested in him. “I think opportunity, firstly I’ve been given a good role and a good extensive run in the team,” Miller said. “I felt extremely backed from the outset.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

Andrew Symonds, Andrew Symonds dead, Andrew Symonds no more, Andrew Symonds dies, Andrew Symonds career, Andrew Symonds batting
Andrew Symonds dies: Big-hitting cricket star’s moments in pics
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

May 25: Latest News