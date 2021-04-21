PBKS vs SRH, KKR vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Warner vs KL Rahul in first match of the day

IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH and KKR vs CSK LIVE. (PTI Photo)

IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH, KKR vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Bruised and battered after suffering a hat-trick of defeats, a desperate Sunrisers Hyderabad would seek inspiration from skipper David Warner to arrest any further slide when they take on Punjab Kings in an IPL match on Wednesday.

SRH couldn’t have asked for a worse start to the season as they slumped to three straight defeats, and in all occasions while chasing. Punjab are a tad better than SRH, having registered one win out of three games to be placed at seventh in the standings, a rung above their Wednesday’s opponents.

Chasing has been Sunrisers’ achilles’ heel so far in the league. They failed to get past a low score against Mumbai Indians in their last match. SRH have been hit hard by the lack of depth in their playing XI and below-par Indian bench strength. In these circumstances, the onus rests on Warner to do some magic and inspire his side to bounce back in the tournament.