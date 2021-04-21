scorecardresearch
Wednesday, April 21, 2021
PBKS vs SRH, KKR vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Warner vs KL Rahul in first match of the day

IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH, KKR vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, LIVE Score Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Punjab Kings in the first match of the day.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 21, 2021 12:54:55 pm
PBKS vs SRHIPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH and KKR vs CSK LIVE. (PTI Photo)

IPL 2021, PBKS vs SRH, KKR vs CSK Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match LIVE Updates: Bruised and battered after suffering a hat-trick of defeats, a desperate Sunrisers Hyderabad would seek inspiration from skipper David Warner to arrest any further slide when they take on Punjab Kings in an IPL match on Wednesday.

SRH couldn’t have asked for a worse start to the season as they slumped to three straight defeats, and in all occasions while chasing. Punjab are a tad better than SRH, having registered one win out of three games to be placed at seventh in the standings, a rung above their Wednesday’s opponents.

Chasing has been Sunrisers’ achilles’ heel so far in the league. They failed to get past a low score against Mumbai Indians in their last match. SRH have been hit hard by the lack of depth in their playing XI and below-par Indian bench strength. In these circumstances, the onus rests on Warner to do some magic and inspire his side to bounce back in the tournament.

Live Blog

PBKS vs SRH, KKR vs CSK Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates:

12:54 (IST)21 Apr 2021
PBKS vs SRH: Last match

The last time these two teams met, SRH suffered a nightmare batting collapses where they lost 7 wickets were lost in the space of 14 runs as Punjab successfully defended 126.

12:54 (IST)21 Apr 2021
PBKS vs SRH: Head to Head

Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad have faced each other on 16 occasions in the IPL, and SRH have won the 11 while the Punjab team has registered only 5 wins. However, since 2018, they have won one game each against each other in every season.

12:52 (IST)21 Apr 2021
PBKS vs SRH: Hello and welcome

Punjab Kings take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match 14 of the Indian Premier League 2021 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. This is the second day game at this venue. In the previous match, RCB went past 200 which means both teams will be keen on putting runs on the board and put pressure on the opposition. Stay tuned as we build-up to the game.

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Jalaj Saxena, Mohammed Shami, Riley Meredith, Arshdeep Singh, Moises Henriques, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Murugan Ashwin, Sarfaraz Khan, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Porel, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: David Warner(c), Jonny Bairstow(w), Manish Pandey, Virat Singh, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Wriddhiman Saha, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav, Mohammad Nabi, Kane Williamson, Jason Roy, Shahbaz Nadeem, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Jagadeesha Suchith, Priyam Garg

