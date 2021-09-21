PBKS vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Score: Battle of explosive top-orders

Unavailable players

Punjab Kings: Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith and Dawid Malan pulled out of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, with the Kings deciding to bring in Nathan Ellis, Rashid and Aiden Markram as replacements.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Andrew Tye and Jofra Archer were unavailable for the Royals for the UAE leg, which prompted them to bring in Evin Lewis, Oshane Thomas, Tabraiz Shamsi and Glenn Phillips.