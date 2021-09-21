PBKS vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Score: Battle of explosive top-orders

scorecardresearch
Tuesday, September 21, 2021
September 21, 2021 6:23:11 pm
Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Punjab Kings as they look to improve upon their mid-table position in the Indian Premier League 2021 season. The two IPL teams have been perennial under-achievers in the league and would be desperate to change their fortunes. The match on Tuesday will be more about the kind of starts that the top-orders players provide as Liam Livingstone and Evin Lewis’ explosive batting will meet its match in Chris Gayle’s power and KL Rahul’s finesse.

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (captain), Liam Livingstone, Evin Lewis, David Miller, Chris Morris, Oshane Thomas, Mustafizur Rahaman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Glenn Phillips, Chetan Sakariya, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, KC Cariappa, Yashashvi Jaiswal, Shivam Dube, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi, Mayank Markande, Jaydev Unadkat, Kuldip Yadav, Mahipal Lomror

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi BIshnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.

Live Blog

PBKS vs RR, IPL 2021 Live Score:

18:23 (IST)21 Sep 2021
Will KL Rahul come good again?

The PBKS captain looked in supreme touch as he slammed 7 fours and 5 sixes in his 50-ball blitz.

18:20 (IST)21 Sep 2021
Throwback Tuesday

A fantastic debut by Chetan Sakariya as he picked three key wickets for his side including that of PBKS captain KL Rahul

18:18 (IST)21 Sep 2021
Unavailable players

Punjab Kings: Jhye Richardson, Riley Meredith and Dawid Malan pulled out of the UAE leg of IPL 2021, with the Kings deciding to bring in Nathan Ellis, Rashid and Aiden Markram as replacements.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, Andrew Tye and Jofra Archer were unavailable for the Royals for the UAE leg, which prompted them to bring in Evin Lewis, Oshane Thomas, Tabraiz Shamsi and Glenn Phillips.

18:16 (IST)21 Sep 2021
Head to Head

The Royals have a slightly better record in games against Punjab, leading 12 wins to their opponents' 10. Their last game was a final-over thriller in Mumbai with the Kings winning by four runs.

18:15 (IST)21 Sep 2021
Rajasthan Royals predicted starting XI

Rajasthan Royals are without their star English trio of Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler for the second phase of the IPL 2021 season, but in Liam Livingstone, who is set to make his debut against Punjab Kings on Tuesday, they have a worthy replacement. A batting all-rounder who is enjoying the best season of his career so far this year, Livingstone is a destructive batsman who has close to 350 overall sixes to his name across formats. He had been bought by Rajasthan Royals in the 2021 auction for Rs 75 lakh, but did not get a game in the first half of the season.

18:12 (IST)21 Sep 2021
PBKS predicted starting XI

Punjab Kings have Adil Rashid and Nathan Ellis to call on to reinforce their iffy bowling attack as they begin their second phase of the IPL 2021 season with their match against Rajasthan Royals on Tuesday. Barring pace spearhead Mohammed Shami, the seventh-placed Punjab often lost their matches earlier this year because of their bowlers’ profligacy. Australia’s Ellis, who became the first cricketer to take a hat-trick on his debut in a T20I recently, can be expected to partner Shami, while Rashid provides a second wrist spin option to Punjab other than Ravi Bishnoi.

18:08 (IST)21 Sep 2021
Hello and welcome!

The third match of the second phase of the Covid-interrupted IPL season is about the begin as Punjab Kings take on Rajasthan Royals. With only three wins apiece, both sides will be eager for some consistency to get their campaign up and running in the UAE leg of the tournament.

Riyan Parag

Probable Playing XI

PBKS — KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Adil Rashid, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Mohammed Shami

RR — Evin Lewis, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Riyan Parag, Shivam DubeChris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Kartik Tyagi/Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

