IPL 2022, PBKS Vs RCB Live Score Updates: PBKS opt to bowl against RCB, starting XI named

IPL 2022, PBKS Vs RCB Live Cricket Score: Punjab Kings won the toss against Royal Challengers Bangalore and opted to bowl first on Sunday. Quitting captaincy may unburden Virat Kohli the batter but the focus will still remain on the maestro in this match. For, it will be the first time Kohli will not be leading RCB in nearly a decade, turning out only as a player, instead.
Both RCB and PBKS will have new captains at the helm in Faf du Plessis and Mayank Agarwal respectively, but Kohli will certainly attract a lot of attention now that he is not entrusted with leading the side, something which he last experienced in 2012.
Starting XI:
Punjab Kings XI: M Agarwal (c), S Dhawan, L Livingstone, B Rajapaksa (wk), O Smith, S Khan, R Bawa, A Singh, H Brar, S Sharma, R Chahar
Royal Challengers Bangalore XI: F Du Plessis (c), A Rawat, D Karthik (wk), S Rutherford, V Kohli, D Willey, W Hasaranga, S Ahamad, H Patel, M Siraj, A Deep
It's a gorgeous stadium. Traditionally this venue hasn't been very high-scoring because of the long boundaries. Fair amount of grass on the pitch so it won't help the spinners much. It also sounds hard, so it should be good to bat on with good varry. The par score would be around 165. The trend has been to chase here.
The captains are on the field. The coin goes up and the Punjab Kings have won the toss and have opted to field.
The process has been very good because I have been practicing well. We have a balanced side and we are looking forward to this challenge to turn it into a good opportunity. After being experience you just get clarity. I look to up my skillset and I only look to keep my body fit. I know what to do in a match and I just look to back myself. I love the game and I have been playing for years. I don't need an alarm clock to get up, I love to wake up and come here.
A much-changed Punjab Kings on their way to the stadium with the intention of starting their campaign on a winning note. Mayank Agarwal is their new captain and he will hope to begin his reign with a decisive victory.
There have been a lot of memorable clashes between RCB and PBKS down the years. From Virat Kohli’s quick fire century at the Chinnaswamy to a Gayle Storm, the big IPL moments have always been reserved for this clash. Here's a look back:
A new look Royal Challengers Bangalore on their way to the DY Patil Stadium in search of a much-needed victory to start their campaign off to a flying start.
Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore have played each other 28 times. Out of the total, PBKS have won 15, while RCB have achieved victory in 13 matches.
Batting stalwart Virat Kohli may have stepped down as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, but he says he “can still be a leader within the team and drive it forward towards success” in the IPL season which kicked off on Saturday.
After giving the hot seat to Faf du Plessis, Kohli will take the field without wearing the captain’s armband for RCB for the first time since 2012. “You can still be a leader within the team, drive the team forward towards success and winning trophies and titles, but I take a lot of pride in contributing for the team,” Kohli said in an interview posted on RCB website.
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal (c), Liam Livingstone, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Shahrukh Khan, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Odean Smith, Harpreet Brar, Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Mahipal Lomror, Sherfane Rutherford, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the third Indian Premier League match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore.