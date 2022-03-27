IPL 2022, PBKS Vs RCB Live Score Updates: PBKS opt to bowl against RCB, starting XI named

All eyes on Kohli

Batting stalwart Virat Kohli may have stepped down as Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, but he says he “can still be a leader within the team and drive it forward towards success” in the IPL season which kicked off on Saturday.

After giving the hot seat to Faf du Plessis, Kohli will take the field without wearing the captain’s armband for RCB for the first time since 2012. “You can still be a leader within the team, drive the team forward towards success and winning trophies and titles, but I take a lot of pride in contributing for the team,” Kohli said in an interview posted on RCB website.

