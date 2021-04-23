scorecardresearch
Friday, April 23, 2021
PBKS vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Rohit Sharma vs KL Rahul

IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 Today Match, Live Score Updates: Mumbai Indians battle Punjab Kings.

By: Sports Desk |
Updated: April 23, 2021 3:21:50 pm
pbks vs miPunjab Kings captain KL IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Live: KL Rahul with Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma. (File)

IPL 2021, PBKS vs MI Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: Mumbai Indians will look to iron out issues with their batting and register a win against Punjab Kings On the other hand, Punjab will be desperate to arrest their overall slide when the two sides clash in an IPL match on Friday.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai crashed to defeat against Delhi Capitals following an inept batting performance and will look for redemption. Punjab have flattered to deceive after a winning start. Being shot out for 120 by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday hinted at bigger problems for the KL Rahul-led team, which has more than one issue to resolve, especially its composition.

Punjab Kings Squad: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabian Allen, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jalaj Saxena, Sarfaraz Khan, Saurabh Kumar, Jhye Richardson, Ishan Porel, Riley Meredith, Utkarsh Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Piyush Chawla, Dhawal Kulkarni, Saurabh Tiwary, Aditya Tare, Adam Milne, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Neesham, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Mohsin Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh

 

Live Blog

PBKS vs MI Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates:

15:19 (IST)23 Apr 2021
PBKS vs MI: Lowest score

Punjab Kings- 87

Mumbai Indians- 119

15:18 (IST)23 Apr 2021
PBKS vs MI: Highest score

Punjab Kings- 223

Mumbai Indians- 230

15:18 (IST)23 Apr 2021
PBKS vs MI: Throwback to thriller

MI and PBKS faced each other last season in Dubai and the match was an absolute thriller. PBKS beat Mumbai after playing two super-overs.

15:03 (IST)23 Apr 2021
PBKS vs MI: Head to head

Punjab and Mumbai Indians have played each other 26 times so far. MI holds the upper hand with 16 wins while PBKS has recorded 12 wins.

15:02 (IST)23 Apr 2021
PBKS vs MI: Hello and Welcome

It is still early days in this year’s IPL but Mumbai Indians would like its players to find form and consistency and a match against an under-performing Punjab could well be the beginning. Meanwhile, Punjab have flattered to deceive after a winning start. Being shot out for 120 by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday hinted at bigger problems for the KL Rahul-led team, which has more than one issue to resolve, especially its composition.

