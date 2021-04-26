PBKS vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, IPL 2021 Live Updates: Kolkata batting unit need a complete turnaround

IPL 2021, PBKS vs KKR Live (BCCI/IPL)

IPL 2021, PBKS vs KKR Team Predicted Playing 11 for Today Match LIVE Updates: For PBKS, Deepak Hooda, who has not done much after one impressive innings, will have to step up if Punjab want to perform consistently. The place of Nicholas Pooran, who has scored 0, 0, 9, 0, in the playing XI is expected to be under review though his turn did not come in the last match. The Punjab bowlers, who have been pedestrian in earlier matches, came good in their last match with the talented Ravi Bishnoi (2/21) and senior India pacer Mohammad Shami (2/21) leading the charge. Young Arshdeep Singh has been a consistent bowler with six wickets from five matches.

Meanwhile, KKR batting unit need a complete turnaround in form if KKR has to snap their losing streak. The top-five batsmen continued to struggle with only Nitish Rana — two half centuries — and Dinesh Karthik doing anything of worth. Sunil Narine has been used to boost to KKR innings on two occasions but the West Indian has not delivered till now with scores of 4 and 6. In the bowling department, Russell, Varun Chakravarthy and Prasidh Krishna have been doing reasonably well with 7, 6 and 5 wickets respectively. Cummins has been underwhelming performance so far with four wickets from five matches.

Squad:

PBKS: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar

KKR: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi

Probable XI:

PBKS: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Jhye Richardson, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ravi Bishnoi

KKR: Nitish Rana, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan(c), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w), Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Harbhajan Singh, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy