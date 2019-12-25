Pat Cummins on mega IPL deal: My girlfriend… the first thing she said was…

Pat Cummins triggered a fierce bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kolkata stepped in late and pocketed the Aussie pacer. Pat Cummins triggered a fierce bidding war between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kolkata stepped in late and pocketed the Aussie pacer.

Pat Cummins is on seventh heaven after bagging his multi-million dollar deal with Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, the Australian speedster is still trying to figure out what will he do with a whopping Rs. 15.5 crore (USD 2.17 million) after becoming the costliest ever overseas buy in IPL history.

Cummins was last week grabbed by Kolkata Knight Riders and he is confident that the impending windfall will not change him as a person.

“I will try my best not to change. Lucky, I have got good people around me,” Cummins told reporters ahead of the ‘Boxing Day’ Test against New Zealand.

When asked what he will do with the money, Cummins said, “I don’t know [what to do with the money].”

“My girlfriend… the first thing she said was ‘we can buy the dog a couple more toys now’. She has got her priorities sorted,” he said in jest.

For Cummins, it’s not about the sky rocketing bid that he attracted but love for the game and people around it that make it so worthwhile.

“The boys in the team are great but also my family and friends. I still play cricket because I love it. I am really fortunate and grateful for everything that has happened,” Cummins added.

