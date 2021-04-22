Pat Cummins’ career-best T20 innings earns him spot in elite list of hitters in IPL

Pat Cummins played his best-ever T20 innings in a losing cause as Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fell 18 runs short of the target against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on a batting paradise of a wicket at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Cummins registered his personal best score of 66 runs from 34 deliveries including four fours and six sixes. Cummins remained unbeaten and lacked support from the other end as KKR bundled out for 202 with five balls still left in the innings.

En route his unbeaten 66, Cummins smashed 30 runs off Sam Curran’s over entering a rare list of batsmen in IPL who have scored 30 or more runs in an over. Chris Gayle is on the list with 36 runs, Suresh Raina with 32 runs whereas Virender Sehwag, Shaun Marsh, Rahul Tewatia and Cummins have scored 30 runs in an over. Gayle appears twice on the list with another 30-run over.

The Australian all-rounder hit four sixes from Curran’s over including three in a row. This is also the second time Cummins has hit a bowler for four sixes in an over in IPL. In IPL 2020, he hit Jasprit Bumrah for four sixes in an over as well. Cummins became the third batsman to hit four sixes in an over twice or more in IPL. Only Gayle has done it seven times in IPL whereas Hardik Pandya has done it two times.

Cummins could not take the game till the last ball as Varun Chakravarthy and Prasidh Krishna got run out trying to take a couple of runs. While Krishna’s chances were less to make it back to his end Chakravarthy failed to respond to Cummins’ call and started late for the second run.

So near yet so far. That was an incredible innings from Pat Cummins. Could have been the greatest ever IPL chase. But to get from 31 for 5 to 202, @KKRiders can be very proud. Congratulations to @ChennaiIPL on the win. They are on a roll. #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/miAqq1Fwb6 — Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) April 21, 2021

Cummins to the last few KKR batsman #CSKvsKKR pic.twitter.com/5puR9zJs7w — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 21, 2021

Earlier Cummins had an ordinary day with the ball as he gave 58 runs from four overs. The current No.1 Test bowler bowled a total of seven wides in his spell.