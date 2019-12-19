Pat Cummins breaks IPL auction record for overseas player, goes to KKR for 15.5 CR

Pat Cummins had been bought for 1 CR by KKR in 2014. (File Photo) Pat Cummins had been bought for 1 CR by KKR in 2014. (File Photo)

Pat Cummins started a huge bidding war in the IPL auction on Thursday, with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) getting him for 15.5 Crore INR.

This is the record for the most expensive overseas player in the IPL.

So @patcummins30 is coming back home to KKR! 👋 Aussie speedster is now the costliest overseas buy in IPL history! 😁💜 #IPLAuction #KorboLorboJeetbo #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/j6OIPAey2L — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 19, 2019

This is also the record for the most expensive bowler in the IPL. Cummins had registered in the IPL auction as an all-rounder, however.

This is the second most expensive buy in the history of the IPL auction, only behind the 16 CR bid Delhi Capitals made on Yuvraj Singh in 2015.

Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore were engaged in a fierce bidding war for Cummins on Thursday, before KKR swooped in and won the day. Cummins has taken 32 wickets in 25 IPL matches so far with an economy of little above 6.

Interestingly, in 2014, KKR had bought Pat Cummins for 1 crore INR. He had not got many opportunities to showcase his craft then, but has since become one of the foremost pace bowlers in world cricket.

“I thought he was the best player of the auction…as a cricketer he’s grown, his body has become robust. He is now the vice-captain of Australia cricket team team, which is a mark of his development. Wonderful to secure a world-class player,” said Brendon McCullum. KKR’s head coach.

Pat Cummins is the now at the size of a small start-up. ₹15.50 Crore to #KKR. #IPL — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 19, 2019

In terms of most expensive players in the IPL, Cummins becomes the third most expensive – after Virat Kohli, who RCB had retained for 17 CR, and Yuvraj Singh.

Cummins joins Lockie Ferguson and Harry Gurney as overseas bowling options in the KKR squad for the IPL 2020 season. KKR also snapped up Eoin Morgan in Thursday’s auction.

KKR also bought England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan for Rs 5.25 crore. Like Cummins he has also played for KKR in the past. Other players bought during the action are Varun Chakravarthy (Rs. 4 crore), Tom Banton (Rs. 1 crore), Rahul Tripathi (Rs. 60 lakh), Chris Green (Rs. 20 lakh), M Siddharth (Rs. 20 lakh), and 48-year-old Praveen Tambe (Rs. 20 lakh).

