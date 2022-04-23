Pant told Amre: ‘Sir will you go and talk to the umpires or I shall go’

“Sir, will you go and talk to the umpires or shall I go?” That is what Delhi Capitals skipper Rishabh Pant is believed to have told coach Praveen Amre while protesting against the much-talked about umpiring decision during the game against Rajasthan Royals last night.

After DC batsman Rovmen Powell had hit the third six off RR pacer Obed McCoy, Pant, along with others around him in the dugout, were seen gesturing to the umpire, asking for a referral to check for no-ball. At that stage, DC, needing 36 runs from the final over, were staring at a winning target of 18 runs from the last 3 balls.

Had the umpires ruled that McCoy’s high full-toss was above the waist, as the DC dug out was vehemently demanding, RR would have to bowl an extra ball and also concede a free hit. Pant, David Warner, along with coaches Amre and Shane Watson, were seen signalling a no-ball from outside the boundary line as soon Powell sent the full toss out of the ground.

When the on-field umpires, Nitin Menon and Nikhil Patwardhan, were unmoved by the shouts of referral from the sidelines, Pant seemed to be getting restless. He first signalled the on-field batsmen – Powell and Kuldeep Yadav – to walk off the field. When that didn’t materialise, he was seen speaking to coach Amre.

Those in the know say that Amre was initially not keen to go and tried to quell his captain. But Pant was in no mood to give up.

“Pant told Amre that ‘Sir, will you go and talk to the umpires or shall I go?’. At that stage, Amre felt it would be unwise for the skipper to walk on to the field and that is why he went and spoke to the umpires,” said a source the DC dug out.

In hindsight had Pant gone inside, he might have faced a one-match ban, the punishment that Amre meted out for crossing the line. .

On Saturday morning, the IPL governing body came down heavily on Pant, Amre and Shardul Thakur. Pant was fined 100 percent of his match-fee which is close to Rs 1 crore rupees. Thakur was charged with 50% percent of match fee while assistant coach Amre was handed a one-match ban for the offence.

After the match Pant commented on the incident. “Everyone was frustrated because it was not even close, so I thought it was only a no ball. Everyone on the ground saw that. I think the third umpire should have intervened in between and said it was a no ball, but I can’t change the rule myself I guess.”

Asked about him sending Amre to the field, he said, “Obviously it wasn’t right, but what happened with us was also not right. It was just the heat of the moment, can’t do much about it.”

Later, DC assistant coach Shane Watson said, “Look, yeah it was very disappointing with what happened in that last over. We unfortunately were in that position in the game, we were not able to put things together for long enough in that game up until that point. In the end, what we at Delhi Capitals don’t stand for is what happened. The umpire’s decision, whether it is right or not, we have to accept. And someone running on the pitch, we cannot accept it. It is not good enough.”

Rajasthan Royals director of cricket and head coach Kuamr Sangakkara too was asked about the incident.

“I think it is the umpires that control the game. There is a lot of pressure and tension in the IPL. Things can go either way, when you have a situation like that, in the end, the umpires control the situation. And the game went on. That’s how I look at it. I don’t think I can really dictate what is acceptable and what’s not,” Sangakkara said during a press con