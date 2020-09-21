‘What about one short-run call’: Did umpiring error cost KXIP their game in IPL 2020?

IPL 2020: Replays showed that this wasn't a short run. (Twitter)

Delhi Capitals beat Kings XI Punjab in a thrilling Super Over encounter on Sunday. Marcus Stoinis’ starred with both bat and ball to help his side get over the finishing line. For KXIP, Mayank Agarwal (89 off 60 balls) nearly pulled it off but Stoinis became the point of difference with his brilliant last over where he defended 13 runs.

However, there was a moment of controversy that occurred in the second last over of Punjab’s innings, bowled by Kagiso Rabada. The third ball of Rabada’s over was a full-toss outside off, which Agarwal sliced away towards the extra cover region and ran for a couple.

But on-field umpires Nitin Menon called it a single, as the first run was a short one. Replays showed otherwise and indicated that the call was not a correct one. This did not go unnoticed by fans, experts and former cricketers who vented their ire at the decision.

“I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match. Short Run nahin tha. And that was the difference.” wrote former India cricketer Virender Sehwag.

I don’t agree with the man of the match choice . The umpire who gave this short run should have been man of the match.

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 20, 2020

Former India seamer Irfan Pathan also aired his views on the same-

What abt that one short run call???? #IPL2020 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 20, 2020

Terrible ‘one short’ decision in tonight’s @IPL game. However if you need 1 run off the last 2 balls and don’t win… you only have yourself to blame. #WhatAMatch — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) September 20, 2020

“Why can’t we reverse the match result considering short run correction when we all have damn evidences and technology in place. There is still a room to correct it in the spirit of game. Kindly reverse the match result,” wrote a distraught Jaskaran Singh ( KXIP fan) on social media.

Replays do reveal that this was a clear umpiring error at the end of 18th over and the batsman had reached his ground, but the umpire gave a run short and in hindsight probably cost KXIPP their game.

