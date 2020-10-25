One representative per state association invited to watch IPL final in UAE

BCCI has not allowed any members to travel to the Emirates to watch any matches thus far due to the pandemic. (BCCI/IPL)

The Indian cricket board has invited every state association to nominate one representative to witness the IPL final to be held in the UAE on November 10.

They will be flown business class, given a daily allowance of USD 200, and provided accommodation.

In his invitation, BCCI secretary Jay Shah mentioned the details:

“You are requested to nominate one representative from your Association who will travel and attend the final match in UAE. The BCCI will make the following arrangements:

1. Business Class Air Tickets (To & Fro)

2. Accommodation on bed-and-breakfast basis at the Hotel.

3. Travel Dates: Arrival in UAE on 8th November and Departure on 11th November.

4. Daily Allowance of USD 200/-

5. Airport pick-up/drop and local ground transport;” notes the letter, accessed by The Indian Express.

The board members will not have to undergo any quarantine; instead they will have to undergo three Covid-19 tests. Two will be done in India and one after they reach Dubai. If all the tests return negative, only then will they be allowed to watch the IPL final at the stadium.

The members have to send their name along with a copy of their passport to BCCI by Monday, October 26.

The board has not allowed any members to travel to the Emirates to watch any matches thus far due to the pandemic. Shah had stated the reason for that before the start of the tournament.

“Owing to some stringent restrictions on the movement of people and on account of the protocols put in place by us which includes the creation of several bio-secure bubbles to minimise the damage caused by COVID-19, we would not be able to have our annual gathering, at least at the beginning of the tournament,” Shah wrote. “The restriction on physical presence is the best way to avoid contracting and spreading the deadly virus and after a long-fought battle, this is yet another sacrifice that we are forced to make.”

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd