CSK batting coach Michael Hussey tests positive for COVID-19

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey on Tuesday tested positive for COVID-19, a day after the IPL team’s bowling coach L Balaji returned positive for the dreaded virus.

This was confirmed by Indian Premier League sources hours after the 14th edition of the lucrative T20 league was indefinitely suspended due to a COVID-19 outbreak in its bio-bubble.

Hussey’s test reports came on Tuesday. “Hussey was tested and his sample came positive. We sent it for retesting but that has also come positive,” an IPL source told PTI.

On Monday, CSK bowling coach Balaji along with Kolkata Knight Riders bowlers Sandeep Warrier and Varun Chakravarthy had also returned positive results.

The spread of infections had led to postponement of two IPL games earlier. The suspension of the league was announced after Sunrisers Hyderabad’s wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for COVID-19 along with Delhi Capitals’ veteran spinner Amit Mishra.